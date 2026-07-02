Community Solar Billing Vote Set for July 9

NEW ORLEANS – A July 9 vote by the New Orleans City Council could remove one of the biggest remaining hurdles to expanding the city’s Community Solar Program by approving a long-debated consolidated billing system that developers say is critical to financing new projects.

The proposal would direct Entergy New Orleans to implement “net crediting consolidated billing,” allowing customers who subscribe to community solar projects to receive a single utility bill that includes both their electric service and community solar subscription. Supporters say that approach would simplify participation for customers while creating the predictable revenue stream lenders typically require before financing large-scale community solar developments.

Council members discussed the proposal during a June 30 joint meeting of the Climate Change and Sustainability Committee and the Public Works, Sanitation and Environment Committee. The measure now advances to the full City Council for consideration on July 9.

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Community solar allows customers to subscribe to a share of a larger off-site solar project and receive bill credits based on the electricity it generates instead of installing solar panels on their own homes or businesses.

Community Solar

Community solar is designed for customers who cannot or do not want to install rooftop solar panels. Renters, condominium owners, businesses with unsuitable roofs and customers whose properties are shaded can instead subscribe to a share of a larger solar facility elsewhere within Entergy New Orleans’ service area and receive bill credits based on the electricity generated by their share of the project.

According to the Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association (GSREIA), the first community solar project is already under construction on Dwyer Road through Together New Orleans and the Sisters of the Holy Family. The project is expected to serve approximately 700 households, and GSREIA said having consolidated billing in place when it comes online is important because subscribers could begin participating under the new billing framework from the outset.

GSREIA said 15 additional projects remain in the development queue. Earlier City Council materials estimated the pipeline at roughly 60 megawatts of community solar capacity—enough to serve approximately 6,000 to 7,800 homes if fully built—but developers have said unresolved questions over the billing framework have made it difficult to secure financing for many of those projects because lenders view subscription revenue as too uncertain.

Subscribers are limited to purchasing only enough of a project’s output to offset their own typical electricity use, preventing the program from being used as an investment. The rules also reserve half of the program’s total capacity for projects serving low-income households.

Entergy’s Objections

Entergy New Orleans has opposed consolidated billing throughout the rulemaking process, arguing that implementing the system would require significant upgrades to its billing platform, increase customer service demands and potentially shift additional costs to customers who do not participate in community solar. The utility also has maintained that its existing billing system cannot accommodate consolidated billing without substantial modifications.

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Consumer Protections

The proposed rules are designed to address many of Entergy’s concerns while protecting customers who do not participate in community solar. Rather than spreading the utility’s implementation and administrative costs across all ratepayers, the proposal would require subscriber organizations to cover those costs through an administrative fee.

The proposal also would require participating customers to receive at least a 10% guaranteed savings on the value of their community solar bill credits. In addition, Entergy would adjust payments to subscriber organizations when participating customers fail to pay their electric bills in full, preventing unpaid balances from being shifted to non-participating customers.

What Happens Next

If approved by the full Council on July 9, Entergy would have 60 days to submit implementation plans and cost estimates, including proposed tariff changes and a timeline for deployment. The utility would provide monthly progress reports to the City Council and fully implement the consolidated billing system by March 30, 2027.

After the program has operated for two years, Entergy would evaluate participation, customer savings, administrative costs and any operational issues, giving the Council an opportunity to refine the program if necessary.