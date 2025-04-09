Community Invited to Comment on Stadium Design

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The 9th Ward Stadium project team has announced a community meeting scheduled for April 10 at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Desire Florida Community Center located at 3250 Industry Street, New Orleans.​

The new stadium will be a major asset for the 9th Ward and the broader New Orleans community.

This meeting is an opportunity for residents, stakeholders, and supporters to learn about project milestones, ask questions, and continue to be part of the stadium’s progress as it moves from planning to reality. Renderings of the final stadium design will be on display.

The new stadium is designed to serve as the home field for George Washington Carver High School and will be accessible to all public high schools and middle schools in the area, with a particular focus on serving the eastern part of the city.

The facility will feature an artificial turf football field, an eight-lane track with provisions for field events, a grandstand accommodating between 3,000 to 5,000 spectators, a press box, scoreboard, restrooms, concessions, ticketing facilities, parking, and other site amenities. ​

The project is under the governance of New Orleans Public Schools (NOPS), which plans to initiate a formal solicitation for a qualified facility management company experienced in the operation and maintenance of sports facilities. ​

The 9th Ward Stadium project is a revitalized initiative aimed at delivering essential recreational facilities for public school students throughout eastern New Orleans. The project has garnered support from various entities, including the Orleans Parish School Board, which approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with 9th Ward Stadium Inc. in May 2021.

As of August 2024, the project had raised $10 million of the estimated $12 million total cost, with efforts ongoing to secure the remaining funds.

Community engagement remains a priority as the project transitions from planning to reality.

For more information on the 9th Ward Stadium project, visit 9thwardstadium.com.