BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges (LCTC) kicks off Community College Week, with more than 80 events scheduled March 23–27 across all 12 colleges in the system.

Now in its seventh year, Community College Week highlights the role of Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges in expanding access to education, supporting workforce needs, and strengthening local economies. Throughout the week, colleges will host events that connect students, prospective learners, and communities with opportunities close to home.

This year, Community College Week coincides with LCTC’s Day at the Capitol, set for Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing together students, college leadership and partners in Baton Rouge to engage with state leaders and highlight the colleges’ impact across Louisiana.

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Campuses statewide will offer a range of events, including campus tours, program showcases, financial aid assistance, hiring events, and student-centered activities. Many are designed for prospective students—including recent high school graduates and working adults—interested in flexible, affordable pathways to credentials and careers. A full list of events is available here.

The week also highlights how LCTC is aligning education and training with industry needs, expanding short-term workforce programs, and equipping students for careers in high-demand fields that support Louisiana’s economic growth.

“The work happening across our colleges is directly tied to Louisiana’s economic future,” said LCTC President Richard Nelson. “We are preparing a workforce that meets the needs of employers today while creating opportunity for students from every parish. As we celebrate this progress, this week also provides an opportunity to engage with state leaders and reinforce the value of that work.”

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Participating colleges include:

Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC)

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC)

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Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC)

Delgado Community College

Fletcher Technical Community College

Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC)

Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC)

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC)

Nunez Community College

River Parishes Community College (RPCC)

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc)

SOWELA Technical Community College

Community College Week leads into the nationally observed Community College Month in April, when institutions nationwide highlight the value of accessible, career-focused education. LCTC will continue sharing student success stories, workforce partnerships, and program outcomes throughout the month.