Common House Opens 4th Location in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Thursday, June 27, Common House – a modern social club – opened its fourth location.

In partnership with Adventurous Journeys (“AJ”) Capital Partners, Common House will revitalize the former Louisiana Children’s Museum, located at 420 Julia St. in the Warehouse District. More than a social club, Common House’s mission is to create connection amongst members through curated programming, thoughtful design and intentionally sourced food and beverage, while immersing members into the communities they call home.

Common House New Orleans joins three other locations of the social club – Charlottesville, Virginia (established 2017), Richmond, Virginia (established 2020), and Chattanooga, Tennessee (established 2021).

- Sponsors -

“New Orleans is such a unique, diverse, and iconic city, and we are thrilled to be joining this vibrant community,” said Ben Pfinsgraff, co-founder of Common House. “We believe everyone should have access to social connection, inspirational space, and world-class hospitality, and we’re excited to create such a place for the residents of New Orleans and take Common House to the next level.”

The 20,000 square-foot club features a social hall, restaurant, rooftop pool, fitness center, courtyard, open coworking space, conference rooms and more. In addition to the club’s amenities, members will also have access to Common House’s weekly programming, including live music, wellness classes, wine tastings, speaker series and networking opportunities with other members.

Common House is also home to multiple spaces for private events that can accommodate weddings, rehearsal dinners, cocktail receptions and corporate events of up to 250 guests. The event venues are open to members and non-members alike and provide all-inclusive services: in-house catering, full bar services, furniture, audio/visual equipment and a professional waitstaff. Event spaces include:

Lilli Hall – this flagship venue can accommodate up to 200 guests standing, offering natural light and 2,400 square feet of space

Remy Room – for a more intimate gathering, the Remy Room is perfect for a brunch or bridal shower, accommodating 70 seated guests and up to 90 standing

These two spaces can be united for a maximum of 250 for weddings, 290 for all other events

Courtyard – for pleasant days, the courtyard offers an outdoor venue for up to 250 guests standing



Concierge Desk Restaurant

Originally constructed in the 1840’s, the building at 420 Julia St. has lived several lives, serving as a private home, a warehouse operated by the Port of New Orleans and a home for Dixie Art Supplies until its former tenant, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, assumed ownership and opened in 1986.

Inspired by the legacy left by the Children’s Museum, the focus of the project was to create a space that is playful and remains true to the soul of the building. The theme for Common House New Orleans is color, which presents itself throughout the spaces with various textures, patterns, forms, shapes and sizes. Common House worked with Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture and Joshua Joseph Interiors to preserve the building’s exterior, iconic blue arched doors, and unique historic features—like the original wood beams, the building façade, and the brick wall behind the main bar in the Social Hall.

Julia Street is the first location that’s being developed with the team at AJ Capital Partners. The building will also house Memoir Residential, a new multifamily residential property from AJ Capital Partners that combines hospitality and design with flexible leasing options.

- Sponsors -

Common House New Orleans features an in-house restaurant and bar that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to Common House members and their guests. Led by Chef de Cuisine Sean Rajo, a native of Metairie, Louisiana, the restaurant highlights inventive twists on classic New Orleans cuisine, interpreted through a global lens. Chef Rajo’s culinary background includes years of experience working under acclaimed chefs in some of New Orleans’ top kitchens, like La Petite Grocery, Cochon, Compère Lapin, Coquette, and the famed Commander’s Palace.

The bar program centers around house-made infusions, fresh ingredients, and local products. Common House New Orleans’ signature cocktail, the Common Crescent, is made with pisco, a curaçao made in-house by steeping lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit peels in 190 proof grain alcohol along with a blend of spices and honey. Alongside those ingredients, we add pineapple amaro and finish the drink with a sugar-crusted rim.