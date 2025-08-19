Committee for Better New Orleans Announces Forum

NEW ORLEANS – The Committee for a Better New Orleans (CBNO) has opened applications for the 2025 Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum, its long-running program designed to prepare emerging leaders to address the city’s most pressing challenges. Applications are due August 25.

Since 1968, the Forum has trained more than 2,600 leaders by bringing together participants for a deep exploration of issues ranging from housing and disaster recovery to economic development and cultural preservation. Each year, 50 participants are selected to take part in weekly evening sessions with subject-matter experts and community leaders, concluding with a hands-on retreat focused on navigating and influencing local decision-making.

“Together, we learn, discuss, and grapple with the question: How do we build a better New Orleans?” the organization said in its announcement. Past graduates credit the program with equipping them with practical tools to create change. “You can’t advocate for changes if you don’t know who to go to or how to do it,” noted Shirani Jayasuriya, a 2022 graduate.

Forum Schedule and Scholarships

The 2025 Forum begins September 6 with an opening retreat and city tour, followed by weekly Tuesday sessions running through November 13. Topics include government systems, climate, housing, health, food, economy, transportation, education, and crime. A closing retreat is scheduled for November 22, with graduation on December 4.

Participation costs $500, which covers meals, transportation, and administrative expenses. Full and partial scholarships are available, supported by a fund honoring 2017 alumna Sharree Walls, whose legacy of leadership was cut short in 2019.

History and Mission

The Committee for a Better New Orleans was founded in the 1960s as the Metropolitan Area Committee, an effort to bring together civic, business, labor, and faith leaders to promote good governance and equitable services. The organization rebranded in 2000 and has since expanded its mission to equip residents with the knowledge and tools to influence public decision-making and strengthen communities.

CBNO’s work has included producing the “Blueprint for a Better New Orleans,” designing the city’s Citizen Participation Program to give residents a stronger voice in government, and training city employees through “Project Why” to improve public engagement. The organization also leads participatory budgeting efforts, helping residents understand and shape how public dollars are spent.

Broader Civic Impact

In addition to the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum, CBNO runs programs that provide budget education, support neighborhood engagement, and connect residents with local government decision-making. Though it operates with a small staff, the nonprofit manages a diverse set of initiatives and maintains broad community partnerships.

Over the years, the Leadership Forum has produced alumni who went on to serve as mayors, legislators, and civic leaders. Its graduates include Mitch Landrieu, David Vitter, Karen Carter Peterson, and other notable figures.

CBNO sustains its work through grants, partnerships, and individual support, with an annual operating budget of under $250,000. Despite its lean structure, the organization continues to play an outsized role in leadership development and civic engagement across the region.

Supporters and Community Backing

The 2025 Leadership Forum is made possible by support from a coalition of local businesses, foundations, and community members. Sponsors include Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Jones Walker, Williams Law Group, New Orleans & Company, The Helis Foundation, trepwise, and MC=. Additional backing comes from Barbara Barrett, Beverly Bell, Rubie Gosnell, Bryan Bell Jr. and Victoria Bell, and Diana and Thomas Lewis.

Individual supporters include Sandy and Stephen Rosenthal, Tim and Meghana Hemphill, Julie and Derek Grantz, Carl Falstrom, United Health Group, Lukasz Chodyla, John Wallis, Senior Healthcare Advisors, LLC, CC Kahr, Malaika Moran, and Kelsey Foster.

Through scholarship support and community investment, CBNO continues to ensure that cost is not a barrier for emerging leaders. As the organization prepares to welcome its next class, it remains focused on a mission that has guided it for nearly six decades: cultivating leaders and strengthening civic engagement to build a better New Orleans.