Commercial Construction Firm Building $25M Headquarters in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – Commercial construction firm RNGD said it is investing approximately $25 million to consolidate its regional manufacturing operations, training center and corporate headquarters on a site in Jefferson Parish.

RNGD plans to purchase a property next to its existing manufacturing and fabrication facility on Earhart Expressway. It will use the additional space to create a new corporate headquarters and training complex. The company didn’t announce its plans for its current home base at 1730 Tchoupitoulas Street.

Based in New Orleans, and with offices in Nashville and Huntsville, Ala., RNGD operates in the industrial, heavy civil and commercial construction markets. Its subsidiaries include a multi-state building construction enterprise, a heavy civil and infrastructure construction enterprise, and a provider of manufactured building components.

Company founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano said in a statement that the new consolidated campus will support “cross-functional collaboration between our construction teams, training programs, and manufacturing facility.” He said the development will accelerate RNGD’s mission to “move the construction industry forward while also expanding our commitment to the city and region.”

The new 8-acre campus will include a 30,000-square-foot office building, a 25,000-square-foot training center, an expanded 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, and parking for 200 vehicles. A 1-acre site nearby will function as a construction laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and other supplies. The training facility, which will house the Renegade Academy (RNGD’s professional development program), will offer educational programming.

The development is projected to break ground July 1 and be completed by January 2025.

“I am excited to welcome the RNGD headquarters to Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “This project will create new job opportunities for our residents while also retaining many jobs in our region. We are proud of Jefferson Parish’s unique physical assets and accessibility, which make our community uniquely positioned to support RNGD’s continued growth and expansion. We thank RNGD for their investment.”

Louisiana Economic Development said it offered RNDG an incentives package that includes a $500,000 performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program for facility and utility upgrades, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board.

As a result of the expansion, RNGD expects to create 130 direct new jobs and retain more than 240 existing jobs.