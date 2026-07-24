Business

CommCare Opens $30M Metairie Care Center

July 24, 2026   |By
CommCare Opens $30M Metairie Care Center
CommCare Opens $30M Metairie Care Center. Photo provided by CommCare.

METAIRIE, La. — Responding to the growing demand for both long-term care and post-hospital rehabilitation, CommCare Corporation has completed a new $30 million nonprofit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Metairie. The John A. Stassi II Community Care Center replaces St. Anthony’s Community Care Center and will officially open July 28. “With the aging of

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