CommCare Opens $30M Metairie Care Center

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METAIRIE, La. — Responding to the growing demand for both long-term care and post-hospital rehabilitation, CommCare Corporation has completed a new $30 million nonprofit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Metairie. The John A. Stassi II Community Care Center replaces St. Anthony’s Community Care Center and will officially open July 28. “With the aging of

METAIRIE, La. — Responding to the growing demand for both long-term care and post-hospital rehabilitation, CommCare Corporation has completed a new $30 million nonprofit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Metairie. The John A. Stassi II Community Care Center replaces St. Anthony's Community Care Center and will officially open July 28.

"With the aging of Jefferson Parish, CommCare understands the need within the community for additional quality nursing home care," said Jim Tucker, president and CEO of CommCare Management Corporation. "This $30 million investment will help meet that need by providing quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation services for older adults and others in our community for decades to come."

Household-Style Design

The center was designed to create a more residential, home-like environment for both long-term residents and patients recovering from illness, injury or surgery. It is organized into four households, each centered around a shared living room and television area and surrounded by 30 private resident rooms with private bathrooms. Each household includes its own kitchen, dining area, laundry facilities and outdoor space.

According to CommCare, the center will be licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health as a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility providing both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services. In addition to around-the-clock skilled nursing care, the center will offer physical, occupational and speech therapy, along with specialized rehabilitation programs for stroke recovery, cardiac care and post-joint replacement patients. CommCare said many rehabilitation patients are expected to recover and return home after completing treatment.

"The person-centered care model focuses on the resident," said Amy Sprout, administrator of John A. Stassi II Community Care Center. "In a traditional nursing facility, the nurses station is at the center of the operation. In a household model, the residents are the central focus."

Sprout said residents' daily routines are guided by individual preferences, including when they wake up, eat meals and bathe. She said the center also incorporates operational changes intended to create a less institutional environment, including routing resident call buttons to staff pagers instead of overhead paging systems and using porch light-style call lights outside resident rooms.

Workforce and Operations

CommCare expects the center to employ more than 120 people once it reaches full occupancy before the end of the year, up from the organization's current workforce of more than 80 employees. Positions include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, therapists, certified nursing assistants and other healthcare support staff.

Sprout said assigning consistent care teams to each household is another key component of the person-centered care model.

"This model prioritizes consistent staffing assignments, which allows residents and staff members to create trusting relationships," Sprout said. "Overall, the person-centered care model significantly improves the quality of life for residents and creates the family-like atmosphere that we take pride in offering at John A. Stassi II Community Care Center."

Growth Strategy

John A. Stassi II Community Care Center is operated by CommCare, a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization that manages 25 skilled nursing centers, two continuing care retirement communities and three hospice programs across the state. It is named in honor of John A. Stassi II, whose vision helped launch CommCare Corporation in 1994 after advocating for a different approach to long-term care.

Tucker said CommCare's nonprofit structure allows the organization to reinvest revenue into resident care rather than distribute profits to shareholders.

"As a nonprofit, CommCare Corporation doesn't have any shareholders," Tucker said. "Our board represents the broader community and directs the reinvestment of revenues into quality care through additional nursing staffing and state-of-the-art facilities."

The Metairie center is CommCare's eighth ground-up replacement project in Louisiana. The nonprofit plans to continue upgrading its facilities statewide, with construction expected to begin this fall on a ninth replacement center in Alexandria. According to CommCare, expansion projects at Wynhoven Community Care Center in Marrero and Château de Notre Dame in Uptown New Orleans will also replace older accommodations with private rooms and private bathrooms.

Tucker said CommCare's strategy is to replace older institutional-style nursing homes with household-style centers designed to create a more residential environment and increase opportunities for one-on-one care.

Editor’s note: This story is part of Biz New Orleans Magazine’s July focus on Jefferson Parish.