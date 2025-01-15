Comeaux Furniture, Appliance & Mattress is Going Out of Business After 72 Years

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — Comeaux Furniture, Appliance & Mattress is going out of business after providing excellent customer service to the Greater New Orleans area for 72 years. The family-owned business begins final liquidation of both showroom and warehouse on Jan. 16. The owners plan to retire after the total liquidation of both locations.

When Sterling “Buddy” Comeaux opened Comeaux Furniture & Appliance in 1953, the 400-square-foot store at 906 City Park Ave. in New Orleans originally sold discounted televisions and appliances.

After five years of rapid success, the company outgrew its small space and moved into a larger location in Metairie where it was transformed into a 58,000-square-foot showroom after several remodeling and expansion projects. Comeaux Furniture, Appliance & Mattress quickly evolved into a premiere destination for whole-home furnishings in the South.

The Comeaux family then opened a 200,000-square-foot warehouse with an outlet store and clearance center in New Orleans in 2007.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers and dedicated staff for their support over the past 72 years,” said Michael Comeaux, president of Comeaux Furniture, Appliance & Mattress. “We look forward to serving our community one last time during this final sale.”

The final liquidation sale for Comeaux Furniture & Appliance opens to the public on January 16. The stores are located at 415 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie and at 3949 Euphrosine St. in New Orleans.

Across a combined 88,000-square-feet of showroom space, a wide variety of furniture, appliances and mattresses will be offered at exceptional prices. Famous name brands include AICO, A.R.T., Ashley, BenchMade Modern, Fusion, Southern Motion, Parker House, Steve Silver, Sealy, Frigidaire, Speed Queen, Thermador, Whirlpool and more.

Both buildings are also for sale. More information can be found here.