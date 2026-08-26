NEW ORLEANS – Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care, an Indiana-based mobile fleet maintenance company, has grown its Southeast Louisiana operation to 12 employees as the year-old company expands its service network and rolls out a new field service application.

Coltrain services commercial and public-sector fleets across the north shore and south shore and said Southeast Louisiana is one of its top regions for growth and customer satisfaction. It has 10 technicians and two leaders in Southeast Louisiana, with each technician operating a mobile service vehicle.

Local customers include Rouses Markets, Community Coffee, the Livingston Parish school system and first responders in Tangipahoa Parish, where Coltrain services fire trucks, according to the company. Coltrain said it serves as the primary fleet maintenance provider for Rouses. Other customers in the region include Enterprise and Budget rental locations in New Orleans and Carvana’s major market operations hub in Hammond.

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Coltrain provides mobile preventive maintenance, inspections and repairs for commercial trucks, trailers and specialty equipment. Its technicians travel to customer locations to perform maintenance and repairs, reducing the need for fleet operators to take vehicles to a repair facility.

Eli Nettles – Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care Grows in Southeast Louisiana.

Louisiana has been part of Coltrain’s service territory since the company launched in August 2025. The company initially operated in seven states: Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Florida and Alabama. It has since expanded to more than 100 employees, including more than 70 technicians, across 15 states.

The company’s Gulf Coast service territory extends across Southeast Louisiana and into Baton Rouge and Acadiana. Coltrain is also recruiting technicians in New Orleans and Baton Rouge as it continues to grow its Louisiana operation.

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Brothers Kyle and Kevin Coltrain founded Coltrain Onsite in Indianapolis after previously working in their family’s fleet maintenance business. Their father, Ted Coltrain, and uncle, Mike Dickinson, co-founded Dickinson Fleet Services, which grew into a national fleet maintenance provider before being acquired by Cox Automotive in 2021. Cox acquired the remaining ownership interests held by Dickinson and Ted Coltrain in 2025.

New Technology Tracks Fleet Maintenance

The company’s first anniversary also coincides with the launch of SHIELD, a proprietary field service application developed by Coltrain to document preventive maintenance inspections.

SHIELD, which stands for Service History, Inspection, Evaluation, Labor and Documentation, records measurements including tire pressure, tread depth, brake measurements and steering play rather than relying solely on pass-or-fail indicators. Technicians can also add photos and sign off on inspections, creating a time-stamped service record tied to the vehicle’s identification number, service date and technician.

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“SHIELD is how we hold ourselves accountable for the quality of our work,” said Kyle Coltrain, co-CEO of Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care. “When we do a 100-point inspection on a fleet vehicle, every single point is accounted for—time-stamped and documented with photos.”

Coltrain developed the application internally with technicians as its primary users. The company said the system is intended to give fleet managers documentation of what was inspected and repaired while helping track vehicle maintenance and compliance.

“The goal was to build something a technician could learn in a day and trust every day after,” said Kevin Coltrain, co-CEO of Coltrain Onsite. “We took every speed bump out of the workflow so they can focus on what they’re good at—taking care of trucks. The technology handles the rest.”

The company said its technicians have completed hundreds of SHIELD reports since electronic preventive maintenance inspections began and the application is now its standard workflow for preventive maintenance services.