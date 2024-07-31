Locally Based Paint-Your-Own Pottery Business Sees Major Growth Nationwide

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Color Me Mine, a paint-your-own pottery franchise that was founded in 1991 in Los Angeles and is currently based in New Orleans, has experienced significant achievements during the first half of 2024. Acquired in 2020 by Twist Brands LLC, Color Me Mine is the only paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and has seen record-breaking sales and a wave of new studio openings throughout 2024 under the guidance of an innovative leadership team focused on the success of the brand and its partners. Representatives for Color Me Mine say that the business is well-positioned to execute on its five year growth strategy to open 300 studios by 2029.

During the first half of 2024, Color Me Mine sold 14 new territories, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy. New studios were opened in California, Florida, Texas and Illinois. The art studio has expanded internationally, as well, with studios in Canada, Costa Rica and the Philippines.

Color Me Mine CEO and co-owner of Twist Brands, Teresa Johnson, said in a press release, “We are extremely pleased with the rapid pace of new studio sales and openings this year. This success reflects the strength of our business model and the robust demand for the experience Color Me Mine studios offer nationwide. Each new opening enhances our footprint and accelerates the path to profitability for our franchisees. Our unique model enables our franchise partners to maintain careers outside of their studio, but many owners have transitioned out of their previous roles earlier than expected due to their studio’s profitability, highlighting the success of our robust support systems.”

Upcoming studio openings for the remainder of 2024 include Tallahassee, Fla.; Frankfort, Ill.; Edina, Minn.; Frisco, Texas; Dallas, Texas; College Station, Texas; Sugarland, Texas; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Buckeye, Ariz.; Gilbert, Ariz.; West Jordan, Utah; Clackamas, Ore.; Santa Clara, Calif.; Natomas, Calif.; and Culver City, Calif.

“Our phenomenal growth this year is a direct result of the passion and creativity of our franchisees and the strong community connections we foster in each studio,” Johnson stated. “We are excited about our nationwide expansion and are committed to continuing this momentum with our innovative approach and dedicated team. We look forward to bringing the joy of painting pottery to more communities across the country.”

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the US, particularly in the South and Northwest regions, to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $443,436 in 2023 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$350,000. More information is available here.