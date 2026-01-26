Colliers Study Shows Potential of Northshore Square Mall

SLIDELL, La. — A new feasibility study released by Colliers outlines multiple redevelopment pathways for the long-struggling Northshore Square Mall site, positioning the 54-acre property as a potential catalyst for economic growth in Slidell and eastern St. Tammany Parish.

Commissioned by the City of Slidell in partnership with the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (STEDC), the report evaluates market conditions, community input and site characteristics to identify realistic strategies for repurposing the predominantly vacant retail property. The study was led by Colliers team members Chris Abadie, Fiona Sterritt and Jason Boris.

“Our findings highlight significant opportunities to reposition Northshore Square Mall as a catalyst for long-term economic development,” said Abadie, senior vice president at Colliers. “By leveraging public- and private-sector insights, we can help the City of Slidell and STEDC make informed decisions that align with market demand and community priorities.”

The Northshore Square Mall property has generated nominal tax revenue in recent years due to a lack of active tenants. However, the report notes that its size, location and existing infrastructure give it redevelopment potential not typically available at greenfield sites.

Regional Growth Context

The study frames redevelopment opportunities against a backdrop of steady population and job growth in the Slidell–Mandeville–Covington region. Since 2019, the area has added thousands of new residents and is projected to continue growing over the next five years, reinforcing long-term demand for new economic activity and infrastructure.

Employment has also increased at a pace that outperformed national job growth, with the region adding several thousand jobs since 2019 and additional growth expected in the years ahead.

At the same time, median household income in the region trails the national average, underscoring the report’s emphasis on redevelopment strategies that prioritize job quality, wage growth and long-term economic impact.

Four Redevelopment Options Evaluated

Based on public engagement and private-sector market soundings, the Colliers report identifies four primary redevelopment scenarios, each carrying different implications for employment, taxation and community use.

Event Center – While the report indicates that an Event Center may not generate consistent weekday activity, it could create a flexible, multi-purpose venue capable of hosting concerts, conferences, sporting events, graduations and other community gatherings.

Distribution/Logistics Center – Market interviews cited logistics as increasingly important to supply chain operations across southern Louisiana, particularly given ongoing investment in regional transportation infrastructure.

Manufacturing – Light manufacturing was also identified as a priority option due to its potential to create stable, higher-paying jobs while leveraging the site’s interstate access and existing utility infrastructure.

Logistics + Retail – While public engagement participants expressed interest in repurposing the enclosed mall structure, private-sector analysis concluded that the cost of adaptive reuse would likely exceed achievable retail rents.

Recommendation: Unified Public Control

The report offers recommendations on governance and ownership, finding that the buildings on the site are functionally obsolete, creating both physical and psychological barriers to redevelopment. The report recommends demolition and site preparation to make the property “pad-ready” which means cleared, graded and prepared for construction.

The Colliers report recommends acquisition by a public entity, such as the City of Slidell or another jurisdictional authority, noting that while a market-rate sale to a private developer would reduce public-sector risk, it could also limit the community’s influence over future uses. Public ownership, the report concludes, would keep long-term planning authority in local hands and better align redevelopment decisions with the priorities of East St. Tammany Parish residents.

“What makes this study especially valuable is that it reflects extensive input from both industry experts and the Slidell community,” said Russell Richardson, president and CEO of STEDC. “We’re proud to partner with the City of Slidell, Mayor Fandal and local stakeholders to help return the Northshore Square Mall site to productive use.”

Slidell Mayor Randy Fandal said the report provides a roadmap for moving forward. “For a long time, Northshore Square Mall has been both a challenge and an opportunity for our community,” he said. “This report confirms that the site has strong potential to drive economic growth for Slidell and St. Tammany Parish.”