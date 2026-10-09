College Track Opens Center on Tulane Campus

NEW ORLEANS — College Track New Orleans celebrated the grand opening of its new center on Tulane University’s downtown campus Oct. 8, marking a new chapter in the organization’s nearly two decades of helping local students prepare for college, earn degrees and pursue careers.

The newly renovated, 10,000-square-foot center at 275 LaSalle St. expands College Track’s ability to support students from ninth grade through college graduation and into the workforce. Its location on Tulane’s downtown campus also gives high school students greater exposure to academic resources, mentors, career pathways and professional networks before they enroll in college.

College Track provides up to 10 years of academic, financial and career support designed to help students identify, finance and graduate from the college or university that best aligns with their goals. The organization’s approach extends beyond college admission, helping students navigate the academic, financial and personal challenges of earning a bachelor’s degree and transitioning into the workforce.

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“College Track has an outstanding record of helping students prepare for college, succeed through graduation and pursue meaningful careers,” said Patrick Norton, senior vice president, chief operating officer and treasurer at Tulane. “Welcoming College Track to our downtown campus strengthens a bond that connects students with new educational experiences while reinforcing Tulane’s commitment to developing talent, advancing innovation and helping build Louisiana’s future workforce. Whether these students attend Tulane or another university, we want them to realize their full potential and contribute to the future of our state.”

College Track – Expanding Educational and Career Opportunities

College Track began serving students at the new center Sept. 8. The move builds on the organization’s long-standing relationship with Tulane while connecting students to the university’s growing downtown district, which brings together education, research, health care and innovation.

“Tulane University has long been a valued partner to College Track and the alma mater of many of our scholars through the years. Locating our New Orleans center on Tulane’s downtown campus will not only further strengthen our existing relationship, it will provide our high school scholars with the opportunity to be part of a lively and engaging higher education environment well before they graduate,” said Shirley M. Collado, Ph.D., College Track president and CEO. “In this way, we are continuing our work to demystify the college completion experience for New Orleans youth, many of whom will be the first in their family to earn a bachelor’s degree.”

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College Track New Orleans launched in 2008 in partnership with the Urban League of Louisiana, becoming the organization’s first expansion outside California. The New Orleans site currently serves 420 active students, including 210 high school students and 210 postsecondary students, and has 215 alumni.

Together, its 635 students and alumni represent communities across the New Orleans region, with current students recruited through a network of 20 partner high schools.

In 2026, College Track New Orleans welcomed nearly 75 new ninth-grade students, expects nearly 45 students to graduate from high school and added 25 new alumni. Eighty-six percent of its students would be the first in their families to attend college, while 96% come from under-resourced communities.

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College Track Opens Center on Tulane Campus. Photo provided by College Track New Orleans.

Supporting College Completion and Workforce Development

Nationally, College Track students earn bachelor’s degrees at nearly twice the national average for first-generation college students and at two times the rate of first-generation students from under-resourced communities.

College Track currently supports more than 4,100 high school and college students across California, Colorado, Louisiana and the Washington, D.C.-Maryland area. Nationally, 90% of its students are the first in their families to attend college, and 88% come from under-resourced communities.

The organization’s long-term model is designed to help students translate college completion into greater economic mobility and professional opportunities. In New Orleans, that work also contributes to the development of a local talent pipeline by helping students prepare for careers and connect with employers and professional networks.

The new center provides additional space for College Track New Orleans to expand community partnerships, connect students with educational and career opportunities and continue supporting students through college graduation and into the workforce.