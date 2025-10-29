Cold Stone Creamery Opens in Harvey

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

HARVEY, La. — Property One, Inc. has announced the opening of Cold Stone Creamery at Manhattan Place Target Center in Harvey. An official grand opening is planned for Nov. following the successful soft opening. A Sweet Addition to a Growing Retail Hub “The Westbank is growing fast, and Manhattan Place offers strong visibility, easy access,

HARVEY, La. — Property One, Inc. has announced the opening of Cold Stone Creamery at Manhattan Place Target Center in Harvey. An official grand opening is planned for Nov. following the successful soft opening.

A Sweet Addition to a Growing Retail Hub

“The Westbank is growing fast, and Manhattan Place offers strong visibility, easy access, and a proven tenant mix anchored by Target — making it a perfect fit for a national brand like Cold Stone,” said Meghan Reed of Property One.

Reed added that the new location strengthens the center’s appeal to shoppers and families alike. “It’s a natural complement to Target and the surrounding restaurants. It gives shoppers and families a fun, convenient dessert stop and helps keep foot traffic active throughout the day,” she said.

Since the store’s soft opening, interest from nearby shoppers has been strong. “Very strong. We’ve seen steady traffic, especially on weekends, with lots of repeat visits already,” Reed said.

Looking ahead, she noted that additional tenants are in the works for the expanding retail center. “We’re in talks with several national and regional brands. The focus is bringing in quality tenants that build on the center’s momentum and Target’s strong draw,” said Reed.

From a leasing perspective, Reed said Cold Stone’s arrival reflects the continued growth of the Westbank retail market. “Retail demand is growing, particularly for food and service concepts. Cold Stone’s arrival reflects that confidence and the strength of this trade area,” she said.

Local Owners Bring a Family Touch

Cold Stone’s ownership team, Diaa J. and Taysir A., are both proud Westbank residents who value family and community. Between them, the two owners have six children, ranging in age from newborns to seven years old — all enthusiastic ice cream fans.

“With six kids between us, owning an ice cream shop definitely makes it a little easier on the pocket when two families of eight go out for a treat,” the partners joked.

The owners said their goal is to bring more local options to the community. “We wanted to give people more options right here where they live or stay in hotels,” said Diaa J. “It’s part of our effort to make the Westbank a true extension of New Orleans’ lively downtown—so families don’t always have to cross the river to Uptown, Metairie, or Kenner for something special.”

A family-friendly celebration with giveaways and promotions is planned for the official Grand Opening, with details to be announced soon.

Continued Growth at Manhattan Place

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cold Stone Creamery to Manhattan Place,” said David da Cunha of Property One, who represented Manhattan Place Target Center in the transaction. “This vibrant shopping center continues to grow with exciting new tenants, and Cold Stone is a perfect fit.”

Property One extended thanks to Emily Kramer of Corporate Realty for bringing Cold Stone Creamery to the center.

Manhattan Place Target Center is a high-traffic retail destination in Harvey, anchored by Target and surrounded by a mix of national and regional tenants. Prime retail spaces remain available. Prospective tenants interested in joining the development can contact:

David da Cunha

Commercial Sales & Leasing

Direct: 504.681.3409

david@propertyone.com

Meghan Reed

Commercial Sales & Leasing

Direct: 504.681.3424

meghan.reed@propertyone.com

About Cold Stone Creamery

Founded in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is known for serving premium ice cream made fresh in every store and customized on a frozen granite stone with a wide variety of mix-ins. The brand operates thousands of locations across the United States and in nearly 30 international markets.

About Property One

Founded in 1985, Property One, Inc. provides professional property management, leasing, brokerage, and consulting services across the Gulf South. The firm’s team of commercial real estate experts works with property owners and tenants to advance their business and investment objectives through comprehensive, specialized real estate services.