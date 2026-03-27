NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cognito Therapeutics , a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive neuroprotective therapies in neurodegenerative diseases, announced a collaboration with Ochsner Health , a leading health system serving Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South, to launch a Brain Health Collaboratory aimed at advancing new approaches to treating cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Ochsner Collaboratory establishes the Gulf South’s first statewide platform for non-invasive brain health innovation, combining Cognito’s investigational Spectris technology platform with Ochsner’s expansive clinical network to explore new models for brain health care delivery across both urban and rural communities throughout the region.

The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute serves as a top destination for comprehensive neurological care between Houston and Atlanta, providing access to patients across a broad and diverse geographic area. The expert level of care provided to patients will be elevated with the addition of a new 132,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, set to open in late 2026, will bring Ochsner’s nationally renowned neurosciences programs under one roof, offering a seamless, patient-centered experience.

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“This new collaboratory affords us the opportunity to pair emerging neurotechnology with real-world clinical care to better understand how we can slow cognitive decline, improve patients’ lives and open new therapeutic pathways for other neurological diseases in the future,” said David Houghton, MD, system chair of neurology, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner and Cognito will work to develop a Brain Health Index, a framework designed to better track cognitive health, disease progression, and treatment response in real-world care settings. The program will also explore opportunities to integrate Cognito’s investigational Spectris™ therapy into clinical care models for patients experiencing cognitive decline.

“Ochsner’s reach across the Gulf South provides a unique opportunity to bring innovative brain health technologies to a broad patient population,” said Christian Howell, chief executive officer of Cognito Therapeutics. “Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring that new therapies can reach patients not just in major academic centers, but across entire healthcare systems that serve both urban and rural communities. Expanding access to patients is critical to generating real-world evidence and ultimately delivering new options for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

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The Ochsner Brain Health Collaboratory will also explore pathways to integrate Spectris into programs serving dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid populations, an area where Alzheimer’s disease places significant clinical and economic burden. The collaboration will seek to generate clinical and health economics data to better understand the cost-effectiveness of non-invasive neuromodulation therapies and their role within value-based care models, including potential exploration of coverage pathways with payors.

Together, Cognito and Ochsner aim to develop a new framework for brain health measurement, care delivery, and evidence generation, helping to accelerate the translation of innovative therapies from research to real-world clinical practice.

At the core of the Brain Health Collaboratory initiative is Spectris™ , Cognito’s investigational, non-invasive neuroprotective device designed for at-home use. Spectris delivers synchronized light and sound stimulation through the brain’s natural sensory pathways to promote healthy neural network activity and has shown early promise in preserving brain structure and function in Alzheimer’s disease. The technology may also hold potential across a range of neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, stroke, and addiction. In 2021, Spectris received the Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recognizing its potential to transform neurodegenerative care. It is currently being evaluated in clinical trials under the HOPE Trial.

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“We are proud to partner with Cognito Therapeutics and advance this groundbreaking brain health initiative in the Gulf South,” said Pete November, president and chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. “Partnerships like this are only possible because of the extraordinary talent and dedication of our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and support and administrative teams across neurosciences. Additionally, the unwavering support of Debbie and Bobby Patrick, along with other generous donors, have made our soon-to-be open neuroscience institute a reality. Together, we are building a future where innovation and compassionate care come together to transform lives.”

Cognito launched its first Brain Health Collaboratory in November 2025 with the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI), a pioneering initiative designed to accelerate the discovery, validation and real-world delivery of non-invasive neuroprotective therapies. The collaboration with Ochsner builds on Cognito’s broader vision to establish a network of Brain Health Collaboratories with leading health systems and academic medical centers to expand patient access, generate real-world evidence, and accelerate innovation in brain health.

In 2022, Debra (Debbie) and Robert (Bobby) Patrick made a transformational and groundbreaking contribution to establish Ochsner’s new neuroscience facility. Their deep commitment to Ochsner’s mission empowers its neuroscience medical teams to deliver innovative technologically advanced treatments to help improve quality of life.

“True medical excellence comes from combining expert, compassionate care with the most advanced technology available,” said Bobby Patrick, New Orleans businessman and entrepreneur. “By integrating breakthrough innovation into daily practice, Ochsner is building a proactive future for brain health. The Debra H. And Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute will be a place where technology and expert medical treatment meet in one state-of-the-art facility, ensuring the highest standard of care for our communities. My family and I are excited for what’s to come.”