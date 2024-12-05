Code Ana Awarded Grant from National Peanut Board to Advance Food Allergy Research & Education in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National Peanut Board (NPB) has awarded $400,000 in grants to nine organizations dedicated to advancing food allergy research and promoting the eradication of peanut allergies. Among the recipients is Code Ana, a New Orleans-based organization that focuses on equipping schools and communities with the tools needed to manage medical emergencies, including severe allergic reactions.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the National Peanut Board,” said Dr. Alice Hoyt, founder of Code Ana and a board-certified allergist. “This funding will empower us to continue our mission of providing vital education and resources that protect children with food allergies and ensure Head Start Centers are well-prepared to respond to allergic reactions.”

The grant awarded to Code Ana will support the “LEARN Early NOLA” program, a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating comprehensive food allergy education and emergency response training into New Orleans-area Head Start Centers. The program is a testament to Code Ana’s commitment to enhancing safety and awareness around food allergies in educational settings.

“I am extremely proud of the team for undertaking and executing this program for the first time this year,” said Ryan Lepicier, the National Peanut Board’s President & CEO. “Through this process, we have broadened our understanding of the research landscape, established connections with new organizations and researchers, increased transparency and are supporting the next wave of impactful food allergy research,” he stated.

With the support of this grant, Code Ana’s “LEARN Early NOLA” initiative will build on its proven track record of successful educational programming, empowering local Head Start Centers to adopt best practices in allergy management and emergency preparedness.