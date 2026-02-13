Cocktails for KID smART Celebrates 23 Years

NEW ORLEANS – The 23rd annual Cocktails for KID smART is celebrating with “A Splash of Color” on March 19 at The Cannery in New Orleans. The annual event, made possible by presenting sponsor Ochsner Health, supports program expansion in more than 12 schools and enables the organization to be a powerful force for arts education in New Orleans and beyond.

Opening the KID smART Center for Arts & Education

“We have a lot to celebrate this year,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, executive director of KID smART. “We are thrilled to be opening the KID smART Center for Arts & Education, a dream realized thanks to the steadfast support from our Cocktails for KID smART guests and supporters! This fundraiser is a driving force behind expanding our programming and creating meaningful, lasting change for students and educators in the community.”

Chaired by KID smART board members Erin Hymel, Ragan Gankendorff and Nancy Rebold, Cocktails for KID smART kicks off at 6 p.m. with an exclusive patron hour featuring live entertainment from local producer, trumpeter and emcee, Juice.

The main event begins at 7:00 p.m. with art activities, games and a sparkle station by Pixie Dust. There will also be a silent and live auction showcasing the artwork of Devin “Cypher” Dennis, a week-long stay at a Sonoma Valley villa with winery excursions and a four-night stay in Telluride, Colorado with exclusive tickets to Telluride Tabel events, and more.

“Ochsner Health is proud to continue our partnership with KID smART to expand access to high-quality arts education for children across our community,” said Emily Arata, system vice president of community affairs at Ochsner Health. “Together, we’ve seen firsthand how arts-integrated programming transforms student outcomes, and we’re excited to build on our momentum, reaching even more students and educators in 2026.”

Founded in 1999, KID smART provides public school students with greater access to arts-rich education. In its 27-year history, KID smART has served more than 70,000 students and 15,000 teachers in schools throughout New Orleans and beyond. With the belief that the power of the arts should be available to all children, KID smART works within public schools to reach underserved children with the most to gain from an arts-rich, social-emotional education.

Cocktails for KID smART is the primary vehicle through which the community at large supports the mission of KID smART. Tickets start at $125, with a Friends Under 40 discount available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kidsmart.org/cocktails-for-kid-smart.