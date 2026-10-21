NEW ORLEANS, LA – Link Restaurant Group is excited to announce the next event in its curated series of specialty dinners celebrating Cochon’s 20th anniversary. On November 4, Cochon will host “Ardnamurchan x Cochon x Butcher,” a special anniversary collaboration featuring award-winning Ardnamurchan Whisky and sister restaurant Butcher. The one-night-only dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

The “Ardnamurchan x Cochon x Butcher” Anniversary Whisky Dinner will showcase award-winning single malt whisky from Scotland’s Western Highlands alongside a four-course menu crafted by Cochon’s Chef John Malone and Butcher’s Chef Sean Carroll. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with selections from Ardnamurchan’s portfolio.

Guests will begin the evening with a welcome cocktail, the Penicillin featuring Ardnamurchan Maclean’s Nose, and small bites of venison skewers with juniper oil, plus white and blood pudding with mustards. The four-course dining experience starts with seared scallop with white bean purée, pickled leeks, fresh thyme, and hog jowls, paired with an Ardnamurchan Tokaji Cask Release. The second course is oyster bisque, poured tableside with oyster crackers and chow chow, paired with an Ardnamurchan Cask Strength Release. The evening’s entrée, smoked ponce with sweet potato and pork belly, popcorn rice, and sautéed mustard greens, is balanced with Ardnamurchan’s flagship single malt, Ardnamurchan AD/.

- Sponsors -

Cochon Celebrates 20 Years With Exclusive Whisky Dinner. Photo provided by Cochon.

The celebration concludes with chocolate and chicory pudding with criolla sella whip and sea salt, a nightcap of Sherry Cask Release, which organizers call “a fitting toast to two decades of Cochon.”

The dinner is $150 per person, inclusive of service charge, plus tax. Seating is extremely limited, and reservations are available through Resy.