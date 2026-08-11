Coca-Cola UNITED Plans $106M Alexandria Expansion

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) announced a $106 million investment to modernize and expand its warehouse and distribution operations, bringing next-generation automation to Central Louisiana while supporting the company’s continued growth.

The company is expected to create 50 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $65,000, 26% above the average Rapides Parish wage, while retaining 2,120 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 84 indirect new jobs, for a total of 134 potential new job opportunities in the Central Region.

“Across Louisiana, companies are reinvesting in their operations because they see long-term opportunity here. Coca-Cola UNITED’s continued investment in Alexandria reflects what we’re seeing across our state: companies have choices, and they’re choosing Louisiana again and again,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED Secretary.

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The project includes advanced warehouse automation at Coca-Cola UNITED’s existing facility at 7400 Coliseum Blvd. The upgrades will modernize warehouse operations, increasing efficiency, improving order fulfillment and strengthening the company’s distribution network.

“Our Alexandria operation has served Central Louisiana for 120 years. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Louisiana, our associates and our customers. By investing, we can better serve the region while creating quality jobs and strengthening our distribution network,” said Scott McCallister, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President.

Coca-Cola – 120 Years in Central Louisiana

Coca-Cola UNITED is one of the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers and distributors, operating more than 50 locations across six Southeastern states. The Alexandria facility has served Central Louisiana for 120 years and continues to play an important role in the company’s distribution network.

“What a great indication of our direction the expansion of Coca-Cola’s local facility demonstrates. Coca-Cola—already heavily invested here—is increasing that commitment showing a strong vote of confidence in the future of Alexandria and our region. Existing industries are the foundation of our economy, and when companies choose to grow here, they create new opportunities and reinforce our reputation as a great place to do business,” said Jacques Roy, City of Alexandria Mayor.

Construction is expected to begin in February 2027, with operations expected to begin in October 2028.

“Coca-Cola’s continued investment sends a strong message that Alexandria, and our entire region, is a place where established companies can grow and succeed. Expansions like this strengthen our manufacturing and distribution economy, create new opportunities, and reinforce confidence in our business climate. Every expansion by an existing employer generates a ripple effect that benefits local suppliers, small businesses, and families across our region. Louisiana Central is proud to support investments that build long-term economic prosperity and demonstrate the strength of public-private partnerships in Central Louisiana,” said Chris Masingill, Louisiana Central President & CEO.

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To win the project in Alexandria, the state of Louisiana offered Coca-Cola UNITED a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $1 million from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs program.