Coatings Manufacturing Facility in Acadiana Promises 300 New Jobs

WASHINGTON, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Southland Industrial Coatings announced it is investing $13.1 million to construct a new fireproofing facility in St. Landry Parish that will serve customers in the utility and renewable energy industries nationwide.

With this expansion, the Louisiana-based family business expects to create 120 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $53,000 and retain 340 existing jobs in the state. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also result in 178 indirect new jobs, for a total of 298 potential new jobs in the Acadiana Region. The company estimates 195 construction jobs at peak construction.

“The continued expansion of Southland Industrial Coatings, and its parent company Southland Steel Fabricators, is a Louisiana success story,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “We thank this family-owned business for its ongoing commitment to the skilled workers of Louisiana and continued investment in rural Louisiana.”

Southland Industrial Coatings galvanizes, metalizes, sand blasts, paints and fireproofs steel poles used in the utility, transportation and renewable energy industries. Its new 100,000-square-foot facility in the Town of Washington will serve a sister state-of-the-art fabrication and coating facility in Amite, La., opened in 2020, as well as external customers.

“Southland Industrial Coatings is very excited about our expansion in St. Landry Parish,” Southland CEO Joey Lombardo said. “We are appreciative of the support provided by LED and are grateful to be working with local government and becoming part of the Washington community. As a Louisiana company, we are proud to not only grow our footprint in the state, but to provide quality jobs for years to come.”

The company plans to break ground in the coming weeks and expects construction to be completed by spring 2025. Buildout will involve construction of the new facility, construction and paving of an entrance road, installation of power and utility poles and creation of a 10-acre laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and other supplies.

“I would like to thank Joey Lombardo and Southland Industrial Coatings for selecting the Town of Washington as the location for the expansion of their manufacturing facility,” Washington Mayor Dwight Landreneau said. “This industry will have a major economic impact on the Town of Washington’s economy, as well as the surrounding area. The creation of jobs for our young people will encourage them to remain in the area and will entice young families to relocate to Washington.”

To win the project in St. Landry Parish, LED offered Southland Industrial Coatings a competitive incentives package that includes a $2.5 million performance-based, forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for site development and infrastructure improvements, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“The project is expected to have a significant economic impact on the region, creating new job opportunities and stimulating the local economy,” St. Landry Parish President Jesse Bellard said. “The construction phase alone will generate nearly 200 jobs, providing a boost to the construction industry in the area. Overall, the expansion of Southland Industrial Coatings represents a positive development for both the company and the community.”

“We are thrilled to see Southland Industrial Coatings expanding their operations in St. Landry Parish,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “This $13.1 million investment underscores the economic vitality of the Acadiana Region and will bring substantial benefits to Washington, including the creation of new jobs and enhanced industry capabilities. It’s a testament to the strength of our local businesses and their commitment to driving economic growth in our community.”