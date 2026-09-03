Coastal Machine & Supply Plans $25.5M Expansion

CARENCRO, La. – Coastal Machine & Supply Inc., a Medora Manufacturing company, announced it will invest $25.5 million to expand its Lafayette Parish operations as the company grows its manufacturing capabilities for the aerospace and defense industries.

The expansion is expected to create 129 direct new jobs while retaining 58 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also result in 111 indirect new jobs, for a total of 240 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“Louisiana’s greatest strength has always been the people and businesses that know how to build, adapt and innovate,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “For more than two decades, Coastal Machine & Supply has built on its roots in Louisiana’s energy industry to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities that now serve aerospace, space and defense. That intersection of homegrown expertise and new market opportunity is how Louisiana continues to lead.”

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The expansion will take place at Coastal Machine & Supply’s existing facility at 4832 NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro, beginning with a 20,000-square-foot addition followed by up to 100,000 additional square feet built in phases. The added space will expand the company’s capacity to manufacture large, complex precision components while supporting additional workforce and engineering needs.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed before August 2027.

“Six years ago, Coastal made a deliberate bet: that the same precision, discipline and workmanship that served the Gulf’s energy industry could serve the nation’s space and defense programs,” Coastal Machine & Supply CEO Kody Guidry said. “That bet is paying off. Coastal has two decades of delivering precision components, a strong family culture, and deep trust with customers across the oil & gas, defense and space ecosystems. The talent in this region is undeniable — and SpaceX’s decision to invest historic capital in Louisiana tells you they see it too. Manufacturing is here to stay and grow in Louisiana. We’re proud of what this expansion means for our community, our state, and most of all, our employees.”

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Coastal Machine & Supply – Expanding Into Aerospace and Defense

Founded in Carencro in 2004, Coastal Machine & Supply has expanded from serving the Gulf Coast oil and gas industry into a precision manufacturer for mission-critical industries.

“Coastal Machine & Supply’s $25.5 million expansion is another strong vote of confidence in Lafayette Parish and the skilled workforce that continues to drive our economic momentum,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “As our economic base expands and our parish grows, we are preparing for that growth in both the city and our unincorporated areas, ensuring Lafayette is positioned to support new investment and new opportunities. This continued momentum in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense is building an even brighter future for Lafayette and the Acadiana Region.”

Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said the organization has worked with Coastal Machine & Supply for years through its business retention and expansion efforts.

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“Coastal’s strategic diversification into aerospace and defense showcases the innovation and adaptability of our local manufacturers and positions the company for tremendous growth,” Mitchell said. “This $25.5 million investment and 129 new jobs are an exciting win for Carencro and all of Lafayette Parish, and we are proud to see Coastal continue to grow right here at home.”

To secure the project in Lafayette Parish, the state offered Coastal Machine & Supply a competitive incentives package that includes LED FastStart workforce development services. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Coastal Machine & Supply’s $25.5 million expansion is another example of the significant economic momentum building across Acadiana,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “By creating 129 new jobs to support the growing aerospace and defense industries, this expansion demonstrates both the strength of our manufacturing base and the opportunities ahead for our workforce. We celebrate this continued growth alongside our partners at Lafayette Economic Development Authority and congratulate Coastal Machine & Supply on this major milestone.”