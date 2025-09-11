Coast Guard Awards Bollinger 10 Cutters in $25B Plan.

LOCKPORT, La. (press release) — Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) has announced that the U.S. Coast Guard has awarded the company 10 additional Sentinel‑Class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs). The award is supported by the historic $25 billion funding included in President Trump’s recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which provides $1 billion for additional FRCs and strengthens the Coast Guard in support of its Force Design 2028 initiative.

“With this award, the Coast Guard is doubling down on a proven platform and a proven team,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Our workforce has delivered nearly 200 cutters, including 60 FRCs, in our more than 40‑year partnership with the Coast Guard. That performance is no accident. It reflects the dedication, precision and pride of the men and women of Bollinger, and our shared commitment to the Coast Guard’s mission.”

“As the first Coast Guard contracting action to execute over $100 million in reconciliation funds and the first reconciliation-funded action executed by a cutter program, this is a historic accomplishment for the Service,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard’s Director of Systems Integration and Chief Acquisition Officer. “Since its introduction to the fleet in 2012 as the successor to the 110-foot Island class patrol boat, the Fast Response Cutter has consistently proven its capabilities, adaptability and effectiveness in a wide range of maritime environments and Coast Guard missions.”

“This decision reflects our unwavering confidence in your capabilities, expertise, and longstanding commitment to excellence within the maritime industry,” said the U.S. Coast Guard in its award notification to Bollinger. “We continue to be particularly impressed by your track record in shipbuilding, your innovative approaches to maintaining a sustainable design, and your commitment to adhering to the highest standards of safety and compliance…This contract option award is a testament to the trust we place in your abilities and to the shared vision we hold for the future of our fleet. We look forward to a productive and successful partnership and to the delivery of ten world-class ships that will advance our mission and further strengthen our operational capabilities.”

To date, Bollinger has delivered 60 FRCs and had been under contract to build 67 vessels, with the final FRC previously scheduled for delivery in 2028. With today’s award, the total program will increase to 77 vessels, extending the production line by approximately three years and ensuring uninterrupted deliveries to meet operational demand.

Earlier this year, to protect the taxpayer and preserve hard‑won efficiencies, Bollinger went “at‑risk” to sustain production momentum. The company procured long‑lead materials and maintained full payroll to avoid costly restarts and schedule gaps. That proactive decision reduced risk, preserved skilled jobs, and enabled the government to stretch its investment further.

“This award secures stability for our 650 skilled shipbuilders in Lockport, Louisiana, and supports thousands more across our national supply chain of 965 suppliers in 37 states,” Bordelon added. “We’re proud to continue building the FRC in support of the Coast Guard’s operations at home and around the globe right here in South Louisiana.”

The FRC program continues to be a powerful economic engine. Since its inception, it has generated over $2 billion in material spending, directly supports more than 650 jobs in Southeast Louisiana, and has indirectly created 1,690 jobs from operations and capital investment, with an annual GDP impact of $202 million, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration’s data on the economic importance of the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry. Each FRC comprises over 271,000 distinct items and approximately 282 million components and parts, sourced from 965 suppliers across 37 states, demonstrating the program’s broad national industrial footprint.

The Sentinel‑Class Fast Response Cutter is a proven, highly capable platform that enhances the Coast Guard’s ability to perform critical missions, including law enforcement, search and rescue, fisheries protection, and national defense. Today’s award reinforces the FRC’s central role in the Service’s modernization under Force Design 2028 and responds to enduring operational demand across domestic and global theaters.

In addition to the Sentinel‑Class FRC, Bollinger is proud to support multiple U.S. Government shipbuilding programs. The company is currently building the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) for the U.S. Coast Guard; the Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T‑ATS), the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter (APL), the newest oceanographic survey ship (T‑AGS 67), and the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessels (MCM USV) for the U.S. Navy; and three Regional Class Research Vessels (RCRV) for the National Science Foundation through Oregon State University. Bollinger also supports the nuclear‑powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) program by building auxiliary vessels for General Dynamics Electric Boat.

About the Fast Response Cutter Platform

The FRC is an operational “game changer,” according to senior Coast Guard officials. FRCs are consistently being deployed in support of the full range of missions within the United States Coast Guard and other branches of our armed services. This is due to its exceptional performance, expanded operational reach and capabilities, and ability to transform and adapt to the mission.

FRCs have conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400 nautical mile trip from their homeport. Measuring in at 154-feet, FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

About Bollinger

Bollinger Shipyards (www.bollingershipyards.com) has an 80-year as a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 13 facilities, all strategically located throughout Louisiana and Mississippi with direct access to the Gulf of America, the Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of America region.