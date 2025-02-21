Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Announces Board of Directors for 2025

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to unite people in action to achieve a thriving, sustainable Louisiana coast for all, has announced its board of directors for 2025. The organization, which was founded in 1988, advocates for large-scale coastal restoration and science based policies to protect wetlands in the state.

It also undertakes boots-on-the-ground restoration projects, building oyster reefs and planting trees and grasses across Louisiana’s coast. CRCL also operates a youth education program, Future Coastal Leaders, and the Coastal Leadership Institute for career professionals. It will host its eighth State of the Coast conference in New Orleans this May.

“CRCL has benefited from having a strong board of directors with skilled, experienced leaders who are deeply involved in our strategy and committed to our mission,” said Kim Reyher, the organization’s executive director. “I’m proud to welcome three new directors to the group, and I’m grateful for those whose service has concluded. We’ve accomplished so much, and I’m excited about the future of both our organization and our state.”

New members of CRCL’s board are:

Dawn Cole, a founding partner of French Cole Strategies, a full-service public affairs firm with more than 20 years of experience in lobbying, stakeholder outreach and coalition building, political fundraising/consulting, and initiating and managing major social/branding events for clients. She lives in Breaux Bridge.

Danny Dehon, the lead coastal engineer for C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates. His master’s research focused on the use of bioengineered oyster reefs for coastal protection. He lives in Baton Rouge.

Rob Morrow, who has held senior positions at Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America and is former assistant headmaster and chief development officer at the Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. He also has extensive board experience.

The board leadership for 2025 is comprised of:

Parker Kilgore, chairman. Parker is a partner in the Baton Rouge office of Jones Walker LLP.

Ashley Liuzza, vice chair. Ashley is the chief operating officer and an attorney at Stag Liuzza LLC in New Orleans.

Nene Gianfala, treasurer. Nene is a vice president in the valuations group and a shareholder of Chaffe & Associates Inc.

Sam Miles, secretary. Sam is vice president, corporate development at IMTT, the largest independent bulk liquids storage and logistics provider in North America.

Other members of the CRCL board for 2025 are:

Mindy Nunez Airhart, the president and CEO of SSE Steel Fabrication, an AISC-certified structural steel fabrication contractor in St. Bernard Parish.

Donald Brinkman, who leads the ports practice and southwest Louisiana region for CSRS Inc., an architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Baton Rouge.

Steve Chustz, who after more than 20 years at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality served as director of the Atchafalaya Basin Program, assistant secretary of the Office of Coastal Management and secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. He is now a consultant for CSRS Inc. in Baton Rouge.

Robert Gardiner, who is the former president of Maine Public Broadcasting, former chairman of the National Wildlife Federation and the former vice chairman of the PBS board of directors.

Sarah Giles, an environmental consultant and a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Brendan Hughes, an attorney with Galloway who practices in the areas of environmental, maritime, insurance and construction law.

Terrence Lockett, president of Axis Strategies LLC, a public and governmental affairs firm that provides strategic planning and management to candidates seeking elected office along with governmental affairs representation for a variety of entities at the state and federal level.

Will Norman, strategic growth director with SWCA Environmental Consultants.

John Ross Jr., general manager, growth and strategy at PosiGen Solar, an energy company founded in New Orleans serving 15 states.

Randy Smith, a principal and director of first impressions at Wingate Engineers, a New Orleans-based civil engineering and design firm.

Kristian Sonnier, vice president of communications and business development at Ryan Gootee General Contractors, a commercial construction company in New Orleans.

Beau Tate, an engineer at Royal Engineers and Consultants.

Devyani Kar, Heather Layrisson and Brock Piglia have concluded their terms on the CRCL board.