Clover (formerly Kingsley House) Names Alisa Ealy Allen as Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Clover is pleased to announce the promotion of Alisa Ealy Allen, CPA, MBA, CFE, to Chief Financial Officer. Allen has been a vital member of the Clover team since 2017, serving as Controller and acting as Chief Financial Officer in the absence of a CFO.

With over a decade of experience in nonprofit financial leadership, she brings exceptional expertise in financial management, budgeting, and compliance. During her tenure at Clover, Allen has successfully overseen the preparation of financial statements, developed and managed a $20 million annual budget and implemented rigorous internal controls to ensure fiscal responsibility and donor transparency.

A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner, Allen holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts from Nicholls State University. Her professional background includes roles in financial consulting, accounting, and nonprofit leadership, making her uniquely qualified to guide Clover’s financial strategy and ensure its long-term sustainability.

In her new role as CFO, Allen will oversee all aspects of financial operations, providing strategic leadership to advance Clover’s mission of educating children, strengthening families and building community.

“Alisa’s unwavering commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of nonprofit financial operations make her the ideal choice for CFO,” said Keith Liederman, Ph.D. “We are excited to have her continue driving Clover’s financial sustainability and impact in this new role.”