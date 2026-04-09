NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Clover announced that Arnel Cosey, Ph.D. has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, marking a historic moment for the organization as the first African American leader and ninth CEO in the agency’s 130-year history.

Dr. Cosey succeeds Dr. Keith Liederman, whose more than three decades of leadership guided Clover through a period of transformational growth and expanded impact across the Greater New Orleans community.

Prior to her appointment, Cosey served as Clover’s Strategy and Impact Officer beginning in 2020, where she played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s Whole Family (2Gen) approach, strengthening data-driven strategy, and building cross-sector partnerships that expand access to opportunity for children and families. She also helped secure resources that support families’ pathways to economic security, advanced an inclusive culture where team members can thrive, and collaborated closely with leadership to strengthen outcome measurement, reporting, and best practices.

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Prior to joining Clover’s leadership team, she served on Clover’s Board of Directors and spent more than 25 years at Delgado Community College, including as Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and as Executive Dean of the City Park Campus.

A New Orleans native, Cosey holds a bachelor’s in Mass Communication from Xavier University, a master of arts in Guidance and Counseling from Xavier, and earned her Ph.D. from Jackson State University.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Clover’s CEO,” said Cosey. “I embrace this responsibility with humility and a clear sense of purpose—to lead with integrity and to advance our mission in ways that create meaningful, lasting impact for the children and families we serve.”

“This is a defining moment for Clover,” said Kea Sherman, board president. “Dr. Cosey is a proven leader who understands both the heart and the strategy behind our work. Her vision, integrity, and deep commitment to the families we serve make her exceptionally well-suited to lead Clover into its next chapter.”