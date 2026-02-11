Clover Board of Directors Announce CEO Transition – Keith Liederman, Ph.D., outgoing Clover CEO. Photo provided by Clover.

NEW ORLEANS — The Board of Directors for Clover (formerly Kingsley House founded in 1896), a New Orleans-based nonprofit serving children, families, seniors and veterans, has announced that Dr. Keith Liederman will retire and step down as Chief Executive Officer on March 31, following more than two decades in the role and more than three decades of service to Clover.

The Board unanimously selected Dr. Arnel W. Cosey, Clover’s Strategy & Impact Officer, as the organization’s next CEO effective April 1. She will be the first African American and person of color to lead the agency.

Dr. Keith Liederman

Liederman joined Clover in 1994 as Program Director of Family Life Services and later served as Associate Director for Administration (1996–2003), strengthening the agency’s operational foundation across key functions including staff development, facilities, communications, fund development, and long-range planning, before becoming CEO in 2003.

Under Liederman’s leadership, Clover has experienced transformational growth—expanding the operating budget from $4 million to $17 million; growing staff from 90 to more than 200; scaling early learning to become one of Louisiana’s largest Head Start grantees; opening Educare New Orleans (the first Educare school in the Deep South); expanding Adult Day Health Care to now operating the state’s largest licensed facility; increasing unrestricted support by 800% (including a landmark $3 million MacKenzie Scott grant); and completing a $12.5 million capital campaign supporting the Patrick F. Taylor Campus expansion.

“Keith has led with steadiness and heart, expanding our reach, strengthening our financial footing, and keeping our mission at the center of every decision,” said Kea Sherman, Board President. “Because of his leadership, more children are learning, more families are supported, and more older adults are cared for with dignity. We are deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves and the strong foundation he has built for what comes next.”

“I have had the tremendous privilege of working alongside an exceptionally talented and dedicated team, and I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments we’ve made together to expand the depth and breadth of Clover’s core programs and services to strengthen our impact,” said Liederman. “I have every confidence that Arnel will guide Clover with innovation, heart, and a steadfast commitment to the community that has defined Clover’s impact for 130 years.”

Dr. Arnel W. Cosey

Dr. Arnel W. Cosey, Clover incoming CEO. Photo provided by Clover.

Cosey has served as Clover’s Strategy & Impact Officer since March 2020, leading agency-wide strategy and performance to advance Clover’s mission and goals. In that role, she strengthened Clover’s Whole Family framework by forging key partnerships and sharpening cross-program strategies that deepen impact across generations.

Cosey also helped secure resources that support families’ pathways to economic security, advanced an inclusive culture where team members can thrive, and collaborated closely with leadership to strengthen outcome measurement, reporting, and best practices. She also provided senior leadership oversight across key service areas, including Adult Day Care, Neighborhood Engagement, Workforce Development, and Youth Services.

Prior to joining Clover’s executive team, Dr. Cosey served on Clover’s Board of Directors and spent more than 25 years at Delgado Community College, including as Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and as Executive Dean of the City Park Campus.

“Arnel brings collaborative, innovative leadership and a deep understanding of Clover’s Whole Family approach,” Sherman said. “She has the right combination of strategic perspective and operational expertise to expand the agency’s reach, deepen its impact, and confidently guide Clover into its next chapter.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the Board’s trust in selecting me to serve as the next CEO of Clover. I step into this role with profound respect and gratitude for Keith Liederman, whose more than 30 years of visionary leadership have shaped this organization into a cornerstone of support for children and families across our community,” said Cosey. “Having had the privilege of serving this organization in various capacities, I have seen firsthand the dedication, compassion, and impact our staff bring to their work every day. As we celebrate our 130th anniversary, I look forward to partnering closely with our staff, families, and community to build on this strong foundation and continue advancing our whole-family mission for generations to come.”

Clover Board Transition

To ensure a seamless transition, Liederman and Cosey will co-lead Clover through March 31. Liederman will remain in an advisory capacity for one year to support continuity across strategy, operations, and key partnerships.