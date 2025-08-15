Cleaved Diagnostics Builds Pathogen Detection Platform

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cleaved Diagnostics, a biotechnology startup spinning out of Tulane University, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The one-year grant will fund the development of a groundbreaking diagnostic platform that repurposes a CRISPR gene-editing enzyme to rapidly identify pathogens in less than an hour by detecting their unique DNA and producing a fluorescent signal.

This grant allows them to apply this new diagnostic method to improve newborn screening, more particularly a virus called Cytomegalovirus (CMV) that is the leading cause of neurodevelopmental disorders and deafness. Collaborating with researchers in the first state to screen every newborn for this virus, Minnesota, Cleaved’s technology is poised to improve accuracy while reducing barriers to adoption like cost, training, and time.

This project is in collaboration with the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) and the Tulane University Innovation Institute, which have provided critical support and resources to bridge the technology from the university lab to a commercial startup.

“Receiving this NSF STTR grant is a monumental step for us. It provides the essential funding to transition our technology from an academic project to a viable commercial solution,” said Monk. “We repurpose an enzyme typically used for gene editing to find a pathogen’s DNA in a sample. Once the DNA is found, the enzyme cleaves it, which gives off a fluorescent signal for diagnosis. It sounds complex, but we are creating a straightforward and effective diagnostic tool. We are deeply grateful for the guidance from NOBIC and the Tulane Innovation Institute. Their support, from providing subsidized lab space to making key introductions, has been indispensable in making this leap.”

While pursuing her PhD in Bioinnovation at Tulane, Monk launched Cleaved Diagnostics to develop more effective diagnostic methods for detecting CMV in newborns. Throughout her dissertation work, the Tulane Innovation Institute team provided hands-on support through entrepreneurship education, expert mentorship and access to funding opportunities – resources that proved pivotal in turning her academic research into a viable business.

“Cleaved Diagnostics is a prime example of the incredible innovation emerging from Tulane University. Dr. Monk’s work showcases the immense potential of translating groundbreaking research into ventures that can have a real-world impact,” said Kimberly Gramm, David and Marion Mussafer Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer at the Tulane Innovation Institute. “We are proud to have supported this spin out through its critical early stages. This STTR award is a testament to the power of our local innovation ecosystem to launch and grow Louisiana-based companies that are at the forefront of science and technology.”

Cleaved Diagnostics Builds Pathogen Detection Platform.The Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Science Foundation will fund the development of a groundbreaking diagnostic platform that repurposes a CRISPR gene-editing enzyme to rapidly identify pathogens in less than an hour by detecting their unique DNA and producing a fluorescent signal. Getty image.

NOBIC, a key partner in the local biotech ecosystem, provides emerging companies with premiere facilities and a comprehensive support network. Cleaved Diagnostics currently has a lab bench in NOBIC’s shared laboratory space, which has significantly offset costs for the nascent company.

“Chandler’s passion and perseverance are contagious. From day one, it’s been clear she’s building something special,” said Kris Khalil, Executive Director of NOBIC. “This win is a testament to what’s possible when a great founder, a research powerhouse like Tulane and a committed support system come together. We’re just getting started.”

The STTR program is designed to help small businesses develop and commercialize innovative technologies. This Phase I grant will allow Cleaved Diagnostics to establish the feasibility of its novel approach and help the company spin out from the university to a standalone biotech startup.

For more information about Cleaved Diagnostics and their work visit here.

About Cleaved Diagnostics

Cleaved Diagnostics is a New Orleans-based biotech company advancing ultra-sensitive, rapid pathogen detection using its proprietary CRISPR-Cas12a platform. Initially focused on congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) screening in infants, Cleaved’s technology delivers results in under 40 minutes with significantly greater sensitivity than standard PCR. Backed by Tulane University and NSF I-Corps, the company is expanding its platform for broader diagnostic applications across human, bacterial and fungal pathogens.

About New Orleans BioInnovation Center

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (“NOBIC”) is a nonprofit business incubator focused on advancing life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana. The mission of NOBIC is to create a successful biotech ecosystem by providing emerging companies with customized commercialization services, premier facilities, and a comprehensive support network. Through relationships with research institutions, economic development organizations and industry stakeholders, NOBIC helps its clients de-risk novel technologies, attract funding and improve global health outcomes. For more information, visit neworleansbio.com/.

About Tulane University Innovation Institute

The Tulane University Innovation Institute is dedicated to assisting Tulane students, faculty, and community innovators in developing their ideas, launching startups, and attracting resources to fuel innovation in the Gulf South and strengthen the area’s economy. The institute offers educational webinars, mentorship, pitch competitions, and funding opportunities to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Additionally, the institute focuses on advancing discoveries in the local bio-innovation community and aims to have a global impact by supporting researchers and inventors in navigating the process of developing ideas and bringing new products to market. For more information, please visit innovation.tulane.edu/programs.