Clearview City Center Breaks Ground on New Zea Location

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Clearview City Center announced it has begun construction on a new location for Zea Rotisserie & Bar, relocating the restaurant from the former mall area to an outparcel location adjacent to Veteran’s Boulevard.

The completion of the restaurant’s construction and relocation, estimated for February 2026, will enable Clearview City Center to begin demolition of the former mall building and accelerate a multi-year construction schedule that includes several major upcoming announcements and future tenants for the redevelopment. This move is the result of a longstanding partnership between Clearview City Center and Zea that ensures the restaurant will continue to be part of the long-term future of the development.

The new Zea, operated by Taste Buds Management in New Orleans, will feature a new design and layout focused on a more upscale, modern dining experience, with the rotisserie centrally located in the dining room, a larger bar area, and a 1,000-square-foot patio area equipped for outdoor dining and entertainment, among other additions and upgrades. Zea has recently begun incorporating the new design in locations across the country, supporting the restaurant’s nationwide shift towards an elevated experience.

“We are excited to move into this next phase of Clearview City Center as we break ground on a new, modern Zea Rotisserie & Bar concept that I am confident will be a destination dining experience for Jefferson Parish. The redesigned restaurant aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for Clearview City Center – to provide a unique, elevated experience for all throughout our parish and region,” said Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center Managing Partner.

The concept closely aligns with Clearview City Center’s ongoing redevelopment into a premier mixed-use destination. Since the first phase of the redevelopment broke ground in September 2020, Clearview City Center has welcomed a variety of new concepts and anchor tenants, including Regions Bank, Ruby Slipper, Ochsner, The Metro at Clearview luxury apartments, Smalls Sliders, and a remodeled Target store, among others.

The current Zea Rotisserie & Bar, located near Target at Clearview City Center, will remain open as the new restaurant is constructed.

For more information on the Clearview City Center redevelopment, visit clearviewcitycenter.com.

About Zea Rotisserie & Bar

In 1997, New Orleans chefs Gary Darling, Hans Limburg, and Greg Reggio (aka “The Taste Buds”) launched the first Zea Rotisserie & Bar. They took their inspiration from the rotisserie cooking found in Provence, France, and from the dishes and cultures they experienced in their many travels around the world. Today there are 10 Zea locations across the Greater New Orleans Area, Lafayette, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, Denham Springs, LA, and Ridgeland, MS.