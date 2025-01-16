CLEAR Face-First Technology Launches New EnVe Pods at New Orleans International Airport

NEW YORK (press release) – CLEAR, the secure identity company, is revolutionizing airport travel with the launch of its groundbreaking EnVe Pods at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). Powered by face-first biometric technology, the EnVe Pods verify travelers’ identities in just seconds – delivering a faster, frictionless experience and setting a new standard for airport innovation.

These state-of-the-art EnVe Pods (EnVe stands for “enrollment and verification”), enable members to verify their identity in just seconds—no fingerprint or eye scan required. CLEAR continues to enhance the member experience across its airport network with the roll out of its EnVe Pods, an innovative face-first biometric technology powering identity verification that is five times faster.

Utilizing a high-resolution, wide-angle camera, and powered by CLEAR’s NextGen Identity+ – the strongest digital identity at scale – the EnVe Pods reduce the number of steps for CLEAR Plus Members and Ambassadors for an even faster identity verification experience.

“At CLEAR, we’re passionate about helping Members win the day of travel from home to gate and back again,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “CLEAR’s Lane of the Future is here with our new EnVe Pods delivering a 5x faster verification. CLEAR Plus Members will now enjoy a faster and more predictable experience nationwide.”

With more than 125,000 sports fans expected to travel to the city for Super Bowl LIX, the addition of EnVe Pods at MSY comes just in time for what is expected to be a buzzing travel weekend for the big game. MSY is now one of the 23 airports nationwide to offer this cutting-edge technology, helping streamline the travel experience for thousands of passengers daily.

There are CLEAR lanes at 23 airport locations now featuring the new technology at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Denver International Airport (DEN), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Oakland International Airport (OAK), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Sacramento International Airport (SMF), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), San Antonio International Airport (SAT), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) and Will Rogers Airport (OKC).

The Pods will continue to roll out throughout 2025 across all 58 airports in the CLEAR Plus network. No additional cost is associated with the use of EnVe Pods.

CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR’s identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether traveling, at the stadium, or on the phone, CLEAR connects people to make experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy and members are always in control of their own information.