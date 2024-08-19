Class Is in Session

The Port of South Louisiana, along with a number of partners, is working on initiatives to engage students with the maritime industries. These initiatives include everything from hiring student interns at the Port, to working with other companies and colleges to educate students on different facets of the industry. Here are just a few ways that the Port is educating future generations.

The Port of South Louisiana Student Interns

The Port of South Louisiana has hired student interns for many years as a way to introduce college students to careers in the maritime industry, all while providing valuable work experience. According to Tamara Kennedy, who has worked at the Port for 10 years and is now in her new role as Chief of Staff, said that the Port currently has seven interns. “They typically [work] for varying periods of time during the summer months,” she said. “The majority of our interns are rising college juniors or seniors.”

During their time at the Port, student interns learn skills that prepare them for the workforce, such as communication, problem-solving and teamwork. “They work in several of our departments within the Port, including marine operations, information technology, human resources, administration, procurement and public relations,” Kennedy said. “Our interns are hired and treated as any newly hired employee. They work alongside an employee mentor who assigns duties to help them become leaders within our organization, and to assist them in developing critical-thinking and communication skills.”

- Sponsors -

For example, a current public relations intern—who will soon be joining the Port as a full-time employee—gained valuable experience in writing press releases. Another intern is responsible for responding to employee requests for IT assistance.

“The internships are designed to introduce students to all careers within the maritime industry, even career paths that [they] may not have considered,” Kennedy said. “Having these internships are vitally important, because, as a nation, we are seeing a generational shift as long-tenured [employees] retire and leave position vacancies. The internships supply the Port with a pipeline of candidates who will have the knowledge, skills and abilities to be successful in our positions.”

Students who are interested in interning at the Port can contact Tamara Kennedy in March at 985-652-9278 or tkennedy@portsl.com. The Port will accept its next group of interns next summer (May-August).

BASF Tech Academy Visit

Kate Whitehead, assistant director of career success at River Parishes Community College, works with industry partners to develop, manage and maintain work-based learning opportunities, such as apprenticeships and internships, for RPCC students in all programs of study. For example, Tech Academy, which is located next door to RPCC’s main campus in Gonzales and plays a major role in RPCC’s energy sciences programs, is a collaborative organizational effort between RPCC’s academic and workforce divisions, and BASF.

“Tech Academy is funded by BASF and is free for student participants,” Whitehead said. “Participants are rising high school juniors and seniors in Ascension Parish, or are the child of a BASF employee or contractor. Participants learn about technical careers during hands-on classroom activities at RPCC in the morning and field trips in the afternoon to see the careers in action.”

BASF also is a major contributor to RPCC’s Process Equipment Trainer Plant. “The PET Plant started when BASF sent a team into its Geismar facility to disassemble a three-story working distillation unit and moved it to RPCC’s Gonzales campus,” Whitehead said. “The unit is the heart of the process technology training program, giving students life-sized operation and maintenance experience, including the ability to troubleshoot problems and simulate real-world plant scenarios.”

- Sponsors -

In June, 27 students from Ascension Parish high schools visited Tech Academy to learn about careers in drone technology, welding, heavy equipment operations, process technology, and instrumentation and electrical technology. The week-long visit included field trips to the Port of South Louisiana, Ascension Roofing and Fabrication, Triad Controls and NASA Stennis Space Center.

“The visit to the Port of South Louisiana was one of the highlights of the week,” Whitehead said. “Every industry partner that we visited during the week depends on the Port of South Louisiana to transport goods and services in order for their business to operate. We wanted the Tech Academy students to have a holistic experience and see the infrastructure that literally is fueling the world. When students see the scale of the Port of South Louisiana and begin to realize the strategic importance of industry along the Mississippi River in our modern lives, they begin to understand why Louisiana is at the forefront of the energy transformation—and how that translates into their future career opportunities in the River Region.”

We Work the Waterways

We Work the Waterways (formerly known as We Work the Rivers) is spearheaded by Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals and is a collaborative effort between maritime, shipping and logistics professionals at all levels; schools; local governments; and businesses. The program is offered to students throughout the nation to provide resources for their future professional development in the maritime industry.

Errin Howard, director at Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, directs social media efforts, and strategizes and coordinates Industry Interaction Days across the country to promote WWW. She also oversees daily operations, manages the acquisition of new sponsors and maintains relationships with supporters. “Propelled by the strategic importance of our waterways and their ecosystems, and the people who make up the maritime, shipping and logistics communities, We Work the Waterways exists to build lasting connections—fostering an appreciation of the industry and the environment, and an awareness of economic opportunities,” she said.

WWW does so through a number of initiatives. For starters, WWW champions sustainability and environmental responsibility. The program also promotes an awareness of the waterways—and the industries connected to them—to students at all levels through age-appropriate educational programming. WWW also spotlights high-performing individuals at every level of the industry, and mobilizes maritime professionals with opportunities to connect and share their stories. WWW also builds lasting relationships between educators, students, industry partners, trade organizations, and government and community leaders. Finally, the program prepares students to make post-graduate career plans, thereby increasing the size and quality of the available workforce for industry partners.

WWW engages students across various grade levels nationwide through targeted initiatives. “These efforts ensure a comprehensive approach to educating and inspiring students across different educational stages about the maritime industry’s importance and career opportunities,” Howard said.

For example, the Elementary Program (designed for grades 3-6) includes a structured outline and materials provided to supporters who then conduct sessions in local schools or institutions. Supporters often organize field trips to facilities integral to the maritime industry.

Meanwhile, the Future Initiatives Program (in collaboration with an advisory council made up of industry professionals from various backgrounds), is developing programs for middle school students. Additionally, an Educate the Educator program is being created to equip teachers with resources to integrate maritime education into their curricula.

Finally, the High School Program features Industry Interaction Days that are tailored for high school juniors and seniors in communities supported by WWW. “Through our Industry Interaction Day Programs, we facilitate joint efforts to engage thousands of students annually, equipping them with essential resources for their career development,” Howard said.

Since its inception, WWW has conducted 28 programs nationwide (reaching more than 6,500 students and involving 260 educators from more than 70 schools). “We emphasize the abundant career opportunities available in maritime, shipping and logistics, stressing the importance of soft skills essential for future job interviews and employment success,” Howard said.

In addition to teaching soft skills (such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving abilities), WWW introduces students to the current maritime workforce, providing them with insights into various roles and career paths available. WWW also is adding an overview of maritime careers on its website, where students can access information like the skills or education required for each position, average salary ranges, a typical day in each career and connections to potential employers. Of equal importance, WWW aims to empower students, and foster a sense of belonging and enthusiasm for potential careers in the industry.

WWW has numerous success stories wherein program alumni have secured employment within the maritime industry. For example, WWW recently started a Community Connects segment on social media to share impactful stories and success narratives from WWW. The first post featured a touching moment during an Industry Interaction Day at the Port of South Louisiana. In it, a grandfather employed by Cargill was able to share his passion for his job with his grandson during a program tour. “This story resonates with our audience by illustrating how our program fosters family connections and inspires the next generation’s interest in maritime careers,” Howard said.