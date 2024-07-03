City Park, New Orleans Saints to Upgrade Pan American Stadium

NEW ORLEANS – City Park Conservancy has begun making upgrades to Pan American Stadium. The renovation, which will be completed in three phases, is expected to cost $3.1 million and will be funded by FEMA and private donors. Last week, CPC and the City Park Improvement Association approved the renovation plan for the 4,500-seat facility at separate board meetings.

Phase one of the project, estimated to cost $1.2 million, includes installation of synthetic turf donated by the New Orleans Saints, plus new goalposts and netting, a new PA system and a new scoreboard. The work is expected to be finished by Sept. 5, in time for the start of the high school football season.

The Saints donated the turf that was used for the 2023 season in the Superdome. Manufactured by Georgia-based Turf Nation, its value is estimated to be $486,000. It is being installed by Turf Alliance.

“Pan American Stadium serves more than 30 high school, professional, and community football, soccer, lacrosse and rugby programs in the New Orleans area, providing a safe place for people of all ages to build and benefit from the skills gained through participation in sports,” said Rebecca Dietz, president and CEO of CPC, in a press release. “This generous gift from the Saints not only improves the quality of the field that thousands of student and adult athletes will play on, but it is also the catalyst for the entire Pan Am renovation project, which will modernize and refurbish this important New Orleans institution.”

“Thanks to this partnership between CPC and the Saints, kids will have the opportunity to compete on a vastly improved surface. Saints fans remember what happened on that turf, and now locals will be making new memories in City Park,” said Joe Giarrusso, District A City Councilmember and CPIA Commissioner. “City Park deserves to host world-class facilities and events, and this is a step towards those efforts.”

Built in 1973, Pan Am Stadium was last renovated in 2008. Next year, it will get new lighting paid for by FEMA. Phase three of the renovation, which isn’t formally scheduled, is expected to address bleacher repairs, locker room and bathroom renovations, press box and door repairs, and parking improvements. CPC is seeking additional funding from private donors for this work.

The stadium is also home to the New Orleans Jesters, a National Premier Soccer League team, and multiple adult Hispanic leagues, including Islanos, Spartan and Veterans Soccer.

“Pan American Stadium’s diverse and frequent uses make it such an important part of the recreational activity of many, many thousands of athletes and spectators each year,” said Eugene Green, District D City City Councilmember and CPIA commissioner. “The stadium renovations are greatly welcomed, so appreciated, and are overdue. I extend a special ‘thank you’ to Mrs. Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints for the tremendous donation of the truly needed turf.”

State Sen. Jimmy Harris and State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty also both released statements of support and gratitude for the project.