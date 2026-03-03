City Park Conservancy Receives $2M for Improvements

NEW ORLEANS – City Park Conservancy (CPC) has announced a $2 million gift from the Samuel Barton Stewart III Memorial Foundation in support of ongoing improvements under the recently adopted City Park 2050 Plan.

The investment will support the rehabilitation and reimagining of the Park’s historic maintenance corral, which will become the S. Barton Stewart III Center – a welcoming public gathering space designed to strengthen connectivity between the north and south sides of City Park. The Center is anticipated to be complete in fall 2027.

The restoration reflects priorities identified during the City Park 2050 engagement process, including improved access to nature, enhanced recreation opportunities, and stronger connectivity throughout the Park. The building and surrounding landscape will be thoughtfully renovated into a contemporary gateway, providing new gathering spaces and amenities that elevate the visitor’s experience.

“This donation enables the first of many impactful improvements to the Park as part of its City Park 2050 vision – restoring a beloved historic structure into a welcoming, contemporary public asset,” said Rebecca Dietz, President & CEO of CPC. “The Foundation’s generosity allows us to restore a historic building while creating a space the community told us it wanted, one that connects people to nature, recreation, and each other.”

Future site enhancements surrounding the Center will improve views and access to Little Lake, the Pelican Greenhouse and the broader north side of the Park ensuring safe, beautiful, and intuitive movement through the Park’s much-loved landscape.

“City Park has always been a place where New Orleans comes together across generations, and the Stewart Foundation is proud to invest in a space that will serve the public for decades to come,” said Kurt Garcia, Chairman and President of the Samuel Barton Stewart III Memorial Foundation. “We hope the Stewart Center will strengthen City Park’s ability to welcome, educate, and inspire our community – especially families and young people.”

In 2024, the Greater New Orleans Foundation began a partnership with the Samuel Barton Stewart III Memorial Foundation to help honor the legacies of Barton and Shirley Stewart. Together, the foundations developed a multi-year grantmaking strategy that includes this significant investment in City Park and the S. Barton Stewart III Center, alongside additional commitments supporting workforce development and career pathways in the architectural and construction fields.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation has been a proud and long-time supporter of City Park’s growth and success through our grant making, donor advised funds, and endowments,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation. “We are particularly honored to partner with the Samuel Barton Stewart III Memorial Foundation on their significant investment in the City Park 2050 Plan and the S. Barton Stewart III Center. This building will honor the Stewart’s legacy while providing a gathering space in the heart of City Park for generations to come.”

The S. Barton Stewart III Center project is also generously supported by the State of Louisiana.

Historic Corral to Become City Park Stewart Center

Built in 1935 by the Works Progress Administration, the maintenance corral was designed by noted architect Richard Koch in the Louisiana Colonial Revival style using hand-molded Louisiana red bricks, many salvaged from the demolition of the Old Parish Prison and the old Presbyterian Hospital. For decades, the structure served as the Park’s operational backbone, housing stables, storage, and workshops that supported essential Park maintenance.

Additional City Park 2050 projects already underway include field improvements, accessibility upgrades, wayfinding enhancements, and infrastructure investments across the Park. For more information on City Park 2050 and ongoing improvements, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.