City Park Conservancy is starting 2025 with a day dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Annual Day of Service in New Orleans City Park, supported by Liskow, coincides with the National Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, New Orleanians will come together on Jan. 20 to help care for the Park’s 1,300 acres by lending a hand to beautify the community’s greenspace and transform common areas, trails, and facilities.

“We have weekly volunteer opportunities, but it’s a huge boost to our efforts to start the year strong with a comprehensive cleanup,” said City Park Conservancy Volunteer Manager Melissa Passman. “The Annual Day of Service gives the Park high-impact improvements and allows new volunteers to learn the ropes from our regulars. It’s a tremendous tradition, and one we’re extremely proud to be a part of.”

In 1994, Congress designated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official Day of Service, taking place on the third Monday in January each year – it is the only federal holiday observed as an official Day of Service. In 2024, City Park hosted 172 volunteers during its Annual Day of Service, amassing over 400 hours improving City Park and collecting 187 bags of litter and recyclables.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for specific Park-improvement projects like cleaning, mulching and planting. All volunteers must pre-register by Friday, January 17 to participate in the Annual Day of Service. Minimum age to attend is 13 – must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

More information and to register here.

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association and oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park. For over 170 years, City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and visitors from around the world. The Park’s 1,300 acres make it one of the largest urban parks in the United States. City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits – as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities, often weather dependent. To learn more about the Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit here.