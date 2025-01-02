City of New Orleans Establishes New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund and Announces Blood Drive

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mayor LaToya Cantrell has announced the establishment of the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support the families of those whose lives were taken and those seriously injured or impacted by the New Year’s Day tragedy.

“The Greater New Orleans Foundation joins the City of New Orleans and fellow community partners to launch the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to assist the victims and survivors of the 2025 New Year’s Day mass casualty incident,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell also signed an Emergency Declaration to activate the City’s emergency response. The FBI is investigating all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject. A digital tip line has been set up to receive information or video of the incident here or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The City also announced that the New Orleans Blood Center, located at 2609 Canal Street, will hold a blood drive Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to support blood replacement and medical care for victims suffering incident related injuries. The parking and entrance areas located on Iberville Street are being monitored by security. For more information on donating blood, visit thebloodcenter.org.