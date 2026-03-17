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Energy

City Advances Solar Projects, Reviews Grid Requirements

March 17, 2026   |By
City Advances Solar Projects, Reviews Grid Requirements
City Advances Solar Projects, Reviews Grid Requirements. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council’s Climate Change and Sustainability Committee reviewed progress on the city’s growing pipeline of community solar projects and key grid interconnection standards during a March 11 meeting. The discussion highlighted both the program’s potential economic impact and ongoing regulatory considerations for utilities and developers. Community Solar Projects: Expansion

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