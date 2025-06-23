Citation Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Gallo Mechanical

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Citation Capital (“Citation”), a private equity firm specializing in partnering with founder- and family-led businesses, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gallo Mechanical (“Gallo” or “the Company”), a specialty mechanical contractor providing large-scale HVAC and plumbing installation and services. Gallo’s management team will retain a significant interest in the Company.

Founded in 1945 in New Orleans and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Gallo proudly serves the southern United States—from Houston to the Carolinas—with an unwavering commitment to its people and to delivering exceptional customer service and execution. With deep experience in the healthcare, hospitality, and education sectors, Gallo has strategically expanded into the industrial and high-tech mechanical construction and service markets, positioning itself as a trusted leader in complex, fast-evolving industries.

Backed by a strong partnership with Citation Capital, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on major market trends, including data center expansion, manufacturing reshoring, and the growing demand for energy efficiency.

“Gallo’s company growth over the years has occurred through a steadfast commitment to our people and the positive company culture we have all created,” said JP Hymel, CEO and President of Gallo. “As our geographic footprint has expanded strategically in recent years, our employees have remained the focus, as they are the key to great job performance for our valued customers. These beliefs and obligations were instilled in our company by the Gallo family and its founders from the very start. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter that promises continued success for all our employees and customers with our new partners from Citation Capital.”

David Gallo, Chairman of Gallo, shared, “My grandfather started this company in 1945 with just a truck and an idea. Four generations later, the success we’ve built is thanks to the incredible people who show up every day, give their best, and take pride in their work. From the very beginning, it’s always been about our people—dedicated, skilled, and driven to do things the right way. Today, we’re proud of the team we’ve become and excited for what we’ll achieve together next.”

“Gallo represents the kind of standout, resilient, founder-led business Citation invests in,” said Tiffany K. Hagge, Founder and Managing Partner of Citation. “The Gallo team has driven impressive growth over time, building a dominant regional specialty player. We’re eager to partner closely with JP, leadership, and the employees of Gallo to continue a legacy of best-in-class customer service and reliability.”

Spencer Almy, Partner at Citation, added, “Gallo has great opportunity in front of them, and we’re excited to support the team in their next phase of growth. We intend to continue the family and management team’s long-standing commitment to its employees, customers, and community.”

This transaction aligns with Citation’s investment philosophy of backing middle-market family- and founder-owned businesses, while simultaneously compounding their legacies. Gallo joins Citation’s investment portfolio including better-for-you-snack manufacturer Cibo Vita and residential pest control business Aptive Environmental.

About Citation Capital

Founded in 2023 by Tiffany K. Hagge and Lydie B. Hudson, Citation is a next generation private equity firm specializing in mid-cap control buyout investments in the services, industrial and select consumer sectors across North America. With a strong track record of partnering with founder- and family-led businesses, the Citation team continues to build upon its investments in businesses with defensible market potential, while preserving and compounding the legacies of families and founders. Citation is built on shared values and are relentless focus on performance, generating value through a hands-on, differentiated approach. Citation is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an office in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit Citation.Capital.

About Gallo Mechanical

Gallo Mechanical is a recognized regional market leader in providing mission-critical, complex HVAC and plumbing services to its clients across the Southeastern U.S. with a deep commitment to its employees, safety and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1945 by August R. Gallo Sr., the 4th generation company is guided by its values of family, service, and performance. Gallo Mechanical partners with its blue-chip customers from day one, delivering seamless installation, top-tier retrofit, and proactive maintenance that maximizes efficiency and longevity.