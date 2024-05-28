CIS Uses New PTA Balloon to Treat Vascular Disease

HOUMA, La. – The Cardiovascular Institute of the South said it is the first in the country to use the Aperta NSE (novel scoring elements) PTA (percutaneous transluminal angioplasty) balloon to treat peripheral artery disease in the legs. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Matthew Finn used the new balloon on Friday, May 24 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana.

Distributed by Nipro Medical, the device features four nylon scoring elements to provide focused force and an anchoring effect to prepare peripheral arterial lesions for treatment.

A spokesperson said the result is “reduced balloon slipping, less dissections, and a greater luminal gain in the artery. With a rated burst pressure of 20 ATMs, or atmospheres, the balloon can successfully score highly calcified lesions allowing for successful deployment of drug-coated balloons and stents as needed. In addition, this device has a low-profile tip which helps with deliverability and guidewire tracking.”

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, CIS offers a heart and vascular program with physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedure.