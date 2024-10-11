CIS & Terrebonne General First in Bayou to Use Pounce Thrombectomy System

HOUMA, La. — Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System are the first in the Bayou Region to use the Pounce™ Venous Thrombectomy System for the removal of venous clots in the legs. Dr. McCall Walker, CIS interventional cardiologist, was the first to use this system in the cardiac cath lab at Terrebonne General.

Manufactured by Surmodics, the Pounce™ Venous Thrombectomy System uses dual-action technology with a unique spring-tension basket design that self-adapts to the vessel diameter, keeping wall-to-wall contact as it efficiently softens and collects clots along the vessel wall. The basket forces the clot into the window where it activates an extraction screw to transport the clot to a bag outside of the body. Its 10Fr size catheter is designed to enable access of the peripheral vessels and can be used with a variety of vessel sizes, six millimeters or more in diameter.

“This system is made to mechanically remove tough clots in the veins of the legs, without the need for clot-busting drugs,” explained Dr. Walker. “We are able to manually control the basket diameter as we work to remove the clot safely and efficiently.”

Venous, or vein, disease occurs when the veins in the legs do not properly return blood flow back to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs and leading to painful or swollen veins. To learn more about venous disease, visit www.cardio.com.