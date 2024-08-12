Cis & Terrebonne General Are First In Louisiana To Use New Triclip™ Valve Repair System

HOUMA, La. (press release) – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the first in Louisiana to use the TriClip™ G4 Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair System to treat severe tricuspid regurgitation. Drs. Peter Fail, Shane Prejean and Darrell Solet performed the procedure in the hybrid operating room at Terrebonne General Health System on Aug. 9.

Manufactured by Abbott, the TriClip Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) system offers a minimally-invasive, low-risk alternative for tricuspid valve repair. This device provides stable navigation and precise delivery to improve the quality of life for patients with symptoms of tricuspid regurgitation (TR). TR occurs when the tricuspid valve in the right side of the heart does not close properly, causing backflow of blood to the right atrium and leading to heart failure.

Symptoms of TR include shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, excess fluid or swelling in abdomen or legs, or extreme fatigue. TR is diagnosed by an echocardiogram, using ultrasound technology to identify blood flow in the heart.

“This is the first real treatment option for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation,” explained Dr. Fail in a press release. “This new FDA-approved technology will now offer these high-risk patients a chance at improved quality of life, and we are proud to offer it.”

“We are truly thrilled to be the first to offer this innovative technology to our patients with our continued partnership of 41 years with CIS and look forward to continuing to bring new advancements in cardiovascular services,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “Our dedication to high-quality care enables us to offer the most advanced procedures to better serve our patients and community.

The Structural Heart Program at CIS and Terrebonne General Health System provides minimally-invasive procedures to treat life-threatening valve disorders and structural heart defects. Learn more at www.cardio.com.