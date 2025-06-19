Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls Opens First Louisiana Location

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Cinnaholic, a Gourmet Cinnamon Roll business, has announced that its newest location will open on June 27 in New Orleans. Recently reaching 90 locations nationwide, Cinnaholic continues to grow and share its delicious treats at 4921 Freret St, New Orleans.

The newest gourmet vegan bakery will be locally owned by Keiyanah and Matthew Ratleff, who are bringing their dream to life through this new venture. Keiyanah and Matthew discovered Cinnaholic during the COVID-19 pandemic and instantly fell in love with the brand’s craveable sweet treats. What started as a fascination with the customizability and uniqueness of the rolls, has now become a New Orleans family business.

“We were immediately drawn to Cinnaholic because it’s completely customizable–it’s a sweet treat you can make entirely your own,” said Keiyanah.

- Sponsors -

“There’s nothing like it in our community, and we believe that New Orleans is going to fall in love with Cinnaholic’s ‘designer cinnamon rolls,’” added Matthew.

Cinnaholic New Orleans with Owners Keiyanah and Matthew Ratleff

Cinnaholic’s Director of Marketing, Daniel Aldrich, added, “We are excited to continue expanding throughout the U.S. and open our first location in Louisiana. Our team is dedicated to sharing sweet treats made with the highest quality ingredients and are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.”

To celebrate the opening on June 27th, members of the New Orleans community can enjoy one of Cinnaholic’s delicious signature rolls for only $2.00 on Grand Opening Day—a limit of one per guest. In addition to cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers other delectable treats, including bite-sized baby buns, cookies, brownies and even customized cinnamon roll cakes called “Cinnacakes.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

With over 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery allowing customers to customize their cinnamon rolls completely.

Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100% plant-based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs, or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions. Cinnaholic also provides catering for all events, large and small, including weddings, conferences and conventions.

Cinnaholic New Orleans is located at 4921 Freret St. For more information, visit cinnaholic.com, email cinnaholicnola@gmail.com or follow along on Instagram @cinnaholic.

- Sponsors -

About Cinnaholic

Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery allowing customers to customize cinnamon rolls completely with over 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices. Cinnaholic specializes in unique, limited-time cinnamon rolls corresponding with the flavors of each season.

Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100% plant-based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions. To learn more about Cinnaholic franchise opportunities, call (404)844-8661. For more information about Cinnaholic bakeries, visit www.cinnaholic.com.