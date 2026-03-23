CigarBros Unveils FreshBox Humidor at PCA Show

NEW ORLEANS – The PCA Trade Show will bring thousands of attendees and more than 250 manufacturers of premium cigars, pipes and accessories to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center April 17–20 for one of the industry’s largest annual business-to-business events, where companies including CigarBros are expected to debut new products such as the FreshBox desktop humidor.

Organized by the Premium Cigar Association, the event draws participants from more than 25 countries and serves as a key marketplace for retailers, distributors and other industry professionals, with companies using the show to introduce new products and innovations. This year’s show comes as the premium cigar segment continues to see steady demand among both new and established consumers, with manufacturers increasingly focused on product innovation and retail experience.

FreshBox Desktop Humidor Debut

Among the featured product launches at the B2B event is the debut of the FreshBox desktop humidor from CigarBros, which will be showcased in Booth 2424. The company said the product is designed to improve cigar preservation through enhanced humidity control, temperature isolation and low-maintenance storage, targeting both new collectors and experienced enthusiasts. CigarBros founder Remon Mansour will present the product at the show.

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The FreshBox is constructed from lightweight, impact-resistant, recyclable expanded polypropylene (EPP) and incorporates a patent-pending Max Flow™ interior layout intended to distribute moisture evenly throughout the chamber. Humidity is regulated using built-in two-way, humidity-sensitive 60g 69% Boveda® packs. The modular exterior design allows multiple units to be stacked and connected using rare-earth magnets. The product is available in six colors, along with branded collaborations featuring cigar makers such as Romeo y Julieta, Cohiba and Oliva, each packaged with 10 sample cigars.

The unit weighs about 2 pounds and measures 8.75 inches by 12 inches by 4.5 inches externally, with interior dimensions of 7.25 inches by 10.5 inches by 3 inches. It can hold up to approximately 50 cigars, depending on ring gauge. CigarBros said the design emphasizes portability, ease of maintenance and storage flexibility for building and maintaining a cigar collection.

The original FreshBox Diamond series is priced at $99.99 and includes an introductory $75 credit toward premium cigars, which are offered in three-pack formats. The FreshBox Collector Series, which includes branded editions pre-filled with cigars from companies such as Romeo y Julieta, Montecristo and Oliva, comes with three three-packs (nine cigars total) and retails between $99 and $199, depending on the selection.

About CigarBros

Founded in 2022 by Remon Mansour, CigarBros develops technology-driven humidors and accessories designed to preserve premium cigars with consistent humidity control and minimal maintenance. The company combines modern engineering with traditional cigar culture, aiming to support both new users and experienced collectors without displacing long-standing practices.

CigarBros has also introduced a patented vertical-standing, climate-controlled humidor display, which it says has expanded its retail and online distribution footprint to more than 1,500 outlets nationwide.

“What I love most about sharing a cigar are the memories they make, the connections they create,” Mansour said. “Whether it’s with close friends or complete strangers, it has a way of breaking barriers and bringing people together. There’s a quiet ritual to it — a sense of camaraderie and reflection — that continues to inspire me every single time I open the lid of a humidor and reach for a cigar.”