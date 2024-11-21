Churchill Technology & Business Park Receives Development-Ready Certification from Louisiana Economic Development

AVONDALE, La. (press release) – Churchill Technology and Business Park, a 480-acre master-planned property on the West Bank, was recently designated as a Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Certified Site. This prestigious designation promotes a 25-acre site within Churchill Park as a competitive property that is ready to develop, low-risk, and ideal for a variety of new projects. Churchill Park is one of only two properties in Jefferson Parish that is certified through this program.

Churchill Park was born out of the Jefferson EDGE, Jefferson Parish’s long-term economic development strategic plan. In 2000, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and key economic development stakeholders announced plans to create Churchill Park as part of a key strategy to spur development in one of the last remaining undeveloped tracts within the region’s hurricane protection system. Envisioned to be a vibrant, mixed-use business destination, Churchill Park embraces resilient, sustainable design and complements the area’s recreational amenities. At the height of its development, Churchill Park will serve as a connected campus of corporate offices, research laboratories, higher education and workforce training, hotel, medical uses, retail, restaurants, and residential development that blends seamlessly into the area’s natural beauty and offerings.

A LED Certified Site is a development-ready business site that is suitable for a business park, mixed-used development, or Planned Unit Development. Churchill Park passed a rigorous review process by Louisiana Economic Development and an independent third-party engineering firm to become a Certified Site. Through the application process, JEDCO submitted detailed information regarding legal control of the property for possible sale or lease, zoning restrictions, surveys, title work, environmental studies, soils analysis, and public infrastructure engineering, all of which was assessed for compliance and authenticity.

“This designation represents a significant step in bringing our vision for Churchill Park to life,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Since Churchill Park’s conception, the JEDCO team has done significant due diligence to position this property as a premier destination for targeted industry and commercial development. Becoming an LED Certified Site affords Churchill Park a competitive advantage, both regionally, statewide, and on a national level. This is a substantial tool in our toolbox to attract transformative economic development projects to Jefferson Parish.”

LED Certified Sites are marketed to potential companies that may have an interest in leasing or developing the site, resulting in new jobs, investment, and tax revenue for the Parish. The designation signals a commitment to driving new tenants to the property and creating new economic development opportunities for the region. Certified Sites are relatively risk free and ensure that a potential client’s construction is more likely to remain on schedule.

“Possessing an extensive catalog of sites that have undergone a rigorous review process is crucial to giving Louisiana a competitive edge against our competitor states,” LED Chief Economic Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet said. “LED Certified Sites alleviate the stress factors that influence business decisions during startup and expansion- namely, time, risk and money. Congratulations to our partners at JEDCO, we are proud to add the Churchill Technology and Business Park to our state’s growing portfolio of competitive advantages.”

JEDCO partnered with Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Entergy Louisiana to pursue certification of Churchill Park. GNO, Inc. used state funds to support the application process, providing up to 75% of the cost needed for due diligence studies and engineering.

“The certification of Churchill Park is a significant milestone for Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This designation makes explicit the location’s readiness for development, making it a highly competitive option for businesses looking to invest and create jobs in Jefferson Parish and Greater New Orleans. We commend JEDCO and the local partners involved for their vision and commitment to making the region a leading destination for business development.”

Churchill Park continues to be a priority for JEDCO and partners at the local, regional, and state level. The State Bond Commission recently voted to approve capital outlay funding for the construction of a new North-South roadway in Churchill Park, enhancing access to the Park’s facilities and increasing infrastructure growth in the area. This roadway will serve as the main entryway into Churchill Technology & Business Park’s commercial district.

Churchill Park’s current tenants include JEDCO, the JEDCO Conference Center, the top performing Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, and Delgado Community College River City Campus and Advance Manufacturing Center. It will also be the future home of the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator, a facility aimed at fulfilling a critical need in Southeast Louisiana.