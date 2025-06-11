Chronicle Launches Public Beta with 100k+ Waitlisted Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (press release) – Presentations without PowerPoint, Chronicle’s AI agent for presentations emerges from stealth with 100,000 waitlisted users and a mission to revolutionize how ideas are visualized and shared. Referred to by many users as ‘Cursor for Presentations’, Chronicle’s bold mission is to reinvent storytelling by having AI and world-class design co-create the next presentation. In a world where both traditional slide decks and first-generation AI presentation tools have disappointed with boring, powerless, and tasteless outputs, Chronicle promises a new reality where quality is the focus. Chronicle helps users craft stunning, impactful presentations in minutes, not hours.

AI-Powered Storytelling Meets Refined Taste

Chronicle is more than just slides. It is an intelligent agent that collaborates on messaging, design execution, and narrative flow. Unlike traditional tools that merely put out generic AI-generated content, Chronicle functions like a brainstorming partner and master designer working on narrative and visuals—like Steve Jobs designing a presentation.

According to Chronicle’s co-founder and CEO Mayuresh Patole, early adopters are creating their best decks in just 10 minutes instead of 10 hours. Chronicle was built not only to make stunning presentations at the speed of thought, but more importantly, to eradicate poor-quality presentations. That is a harder goal, but Chronicle has made huge breakthroughs.

Chronicle handles the heavy lifting of conducting deep research, distilling key insights, and ensuring every element strengthens the narrative. This empowers anyone to create presentations with the depth and polish that typically require years of expertise.

Chronicle’s design philosophy flips the traditional presentation paradigm. By understanding what is needed to make a story visually compelling, it considers elements such as typography, spacing, visual hierarchy, and motion, all working seamlessly in the background.

The result is a presentation that feels hand-crafted by a professional designer and storyteller. Chronicle aims to deliver on the decades-old promise of accessible, elevated storytelling by combining the speed of AI with a profound understanding of what makes presentations truly compelling.

Chronicle provides tools to guide focus

Many tools focus solely on how slides look, but truly extraordinary presentations hinge on the ability to direct audience attention, especially in a world of depleted attention spans.

Chronicle takes this as part of its mission and introduces a new level of interactivity and engagement by giving presenters tools like Peek and Deep Hover. These features allow users to manipulate focus like a pro—zooming in, highlighting, isolating, or focusing—ensuring that viewers stay engaged with exactly what matters most.

Patole explains that the team has bottled up the storytelling and attention-guidance secrets of great presenters and built them into Chronicle. Every template, layout, and widget has been designed to improve the audience experience and to nudge creators toward telling a story rather than simply dumping information. It is like having a laser pointer on steroids: users guide attention with precision, making them extraordinary presenters.

Founders with a Vision

Chronicle was founded by two self-proclaimed “presentation nerds,” Mayuresh Patole and Tejas Gawande. Their journey began at IIT Bombay, where Patole earned recognition for transforming standard PowerPoint into something unrecognizable. Classmates often approached him after presentations to ask which specialized software he was using, not realizing it was PowerPoint beneath his creative hacks.

Patole recalls spending countless hours engineering solutions within traditional tools to achieve what should have been simple. With recent advances in AI, the technology now exists to build what he had been trying to hack together manually for years.

Meanwhile, Gawande used his background in growth and social media to identify the shifting landscape of information consumption. He observed that what worked in presentations a decade ago falls completely flat today, as modern audiences are trained by social media to expect information that is visual, scannable, and high-impact.

Together, the co-founders set out to create a platform aimed at eliminating the PowerPoint pain they experienced firsthand. Following a $7.5 million seed round led by Accel and Square Peg in 2023, Chronicle has continued to refine its product with input from a select group of beta users. Many have replaced their existing presentation tools with Chronicle for critical meetings and speaking engagements. The consensus is that Chronicle makes presentations beautiful and enjoyable—words seldom associated with PowerPoint.

Presentations Will Never Be the Same

Chronicle is now in public beta and open for anyone to try. The platform welcomes everyone, from design novices to seasoned professionals, from startup founders to corporate executives—all united by the need to communicate powerfully without wrestling with complex software or hiring expensive design teams.

Chronicle’s free beta is available at chroniclehq.com. Interested users can sign up and try it for their next big presentation. Chronicle will handle the rest.

Over the course of their journey, the founders have attracted some of the most prominent thought leaders mapping out the future of work from organizations such as Apple, Google, Slack, Stripe, Superhuman, OnDeck, and Adobe. Chronicle is a fully remote team of 10, operating across the U.S., India, and Australia.

About Chronicle

Chronicle is the modern format of presentations to showcase work. More information is available at chroniclehq.com. Chronicle is led by a strong team of storytellers, and product and information design leaders. Mayuresh Patole co-founded Chronicle after witnessing a significant void in the way stories are created and shared. After being repeatedly asked at talks and events about how he made his presentations, he ran a workshop on effective presentations which became a surprise success. He later joined BCG, where he would spend the next five years surrounded by presentations again.

Tejas Gawande is a product expert who brings deep expertise in customer and go-to-market strategy from working across the U.S. and 10 APAC countries in eCommerce and management consulting. He also writes a product newsletter for more than 2,000 subscribers. Patole and Gawande met at IIT Bombay and have known each other for a decade.