NEW ORLEANS – Christovich & Kearney LLP, one of New Orleans’ longest-standing litigation firms, is marking its 100-year anniversary, representing businesses, insurers, institutions, and individuals in complex legal matters across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

The firm will mark its centennial with a reception on March 19 at the Audubon Clubhouse in New Orleans, bringing together attorneys, alumni, and colleagues.

Christovich & Kearney: A Century of Litigation in New Orleans

Founded in 1926 by Alvin R. Christovich and William J. Kearney Jr., the firm established an early focus on trial advocacy, insurance defense litigation, and legal counsel. Over the past century, Christovich & Kearney has represented clients through multiple periods in New Orleans history—from the economic challenges of the Great Depression to Hurricane Katrina and today’s landscape of complex national litigation.

- Sponsors -

Alan R. Christovich and William J. Kearney Jr. Christovich & Kearney Marks 100 Years in New Orleans. Image provided by Christovich & Kearney.

Christovich & Kearney: Practice Areas and Client Work

Today, the firm handles litigation and advisory matters across a range of industries and practice areas, including product liability, aviation litigation, maritime law, healthcare litigation, insurance coverage disputes, environmental and toxic tort litigation, construction disputes, and professional liability defense. The firm also provides counsel in environmental law matters and represents clients in litigation across Louisiana and other jurisdictions throughout the Gulf South.

“Reaching our 100-year anniversary is an extraordinary milestone for our firm,” said John K. Nieset, Managing Partner of Christovich & Kearney LLP. “For generations, our attorneys have focused on delivering thoughtful strategy, meticulous preparation, and effective advocacy for our clients. As we celebrate this moment in our history, we remain committed to serving our clients and preparing the firm for the next century of legal challenges.”

Headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Christovich & Kearney represents local, national, and international businesses, insurers, government entities, nonprofit organizations, and individuals, providing counsel in both state and federal courts across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Over the decades, the firm has developed experience in complex litigation involving mass torts, class actions, catastrophic injury claims, and insurance coverage disputes, representing clients in matters requiring courtroom and legal strategy experience.

In addition to its litigation practice, attorneys at Christovich & Kearney participate in professional and civic organizations throughout Louisiana. Members of the firm are involved with organizations including the Defense Research Institute, International Association of Defense Counsel, Federal Bar Association, and Louisiana State Bar Association, and support educational and charitable initiatives in the New Orleans area.