Christening Marks Grand Opening of Delacroix

NEW ORLEANS – BRG Hospitality has announced the Christening and grand opening of Delacroix, the only stand-alone restaurant on the New Orleans riverfront. Located at Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras Street, Delacroix provides a dedicated dining venue directly on the Mississippi River. The restaurant takes its name from the historic fishing and hunting village in St. Bernard Parish and highlights the traditions of coastal Louisiana in a refined setting.

The celebration is modeled on the tradition of the Blessing of the Fleet, a coastal ritual in which clergy bless shrimp boats and other fishing vessels at the start of the season to pray for safety and prosperity on the water. The practice has deep roots in Louisiana’s fishing communities, particularly in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, where annual ceremonies remain community gatherings that blend faith, food, and fellowship.

In that same spirit, the christening of Delacroix will bring those elements together in an intimate, invitation-only gathering to mark the opening of New Orleans’ newest waterfront restaurant. Guests will be among the first to experience the venue, which pairs Louisiana flavors with BRG Hospitality’s signature approach to dining.

The Christening and grand opening of Delacroix will be hosted by Chef Wiley Lewis, Chef de Cuisine Roger Eyles, Chef John Besh, co-owner and co-founder of BRG Hospitality, and Stan Harris, president and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

Event Details

WHEN

Friday, September 26, 2025

11:00 a.m. – remarks from Chef John Besh and Stan Harris

11:15 a.m. – blessing from Monsignor Naulty and a champagne toast

WHERE

Delacroix

1 Poydras St Spc 1005 – Spanish Plaza, between the Audubon Aquarium and Four Seasons Hotel

Visit www.delacroixrestaurant.com for more information and follow @delacroixrestaurant on Instagram and Facebook.

Delacroix History and Culture

“Delacroix takes its name and inspiration from the historic fishing and hunting village in St. Bernard Parish, home to generations of Isleños families whose culture and cuisine have shaped coastal Louisiana,” said Octavio Mantilla, co-founder and co-owner of BRG Hospitality.

The Isleños are descendants of settlers from Spain’s Canary Islands who arrived in Louisiana in the late 18th century. Many established fishing and trapping communities in St. Bernard Parish where their culture, language, and culinary traditions have endured for generations.

“That same storytelling is reflected in the design of Delacroix, from vintage crab traps and a restored pirogue to fishing poles once used by my daughter and her grandfather,” said Mantilla. “Every detail is intentional, creating a space where the people of Delacroix could walk in and feel at home – and where Louisiana’s coastal heritage lives on.”

Spanish Plaza Location

According to Mantilla, this gives Delacroix’s location in Spanish Plaza a particularly meaningful connection to the city’s history and culture.

“It’s a place where locals and visitors can truly connect with the river that’s shaped New Orleans for centuries with fare that reflects that history,” said Mantilla. “Delacroix is the only standalone restaurant in New Orleans situated directly on the banks of the Mississippi River. This location in Spanish Plaza, where the city meets the water, creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere that encourages guests to slow down and savor the moment.”

“We want this to feel like going down the road to your grandmother’s, mom’s, or aunt’s kitchen. This is where Sunday suppers find a new stage,” said Mantilla.

About Delacroix

Delacroix, located where the city meets the water in New Orleans’ Spanish Plaza, is inspired by the food, culture and people from the historic fishing and hunting village sharing its name in St. Bernard Parish. Offering a refined take on the classic fishing and hunting camp, the restaurant blends local seafood and traditional dishes with the sophistication of fine dining. Delacroix is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

