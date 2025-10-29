ChillCo Expands St. Tammany Parish Headquarters

LACOMBE, La. (press release) – ChillCo Inc., a Louisiana-based provider of commercial and industrial cooling solutions, announced a $4.37 million expansion of its headquarters in St. Tammany Parish where it has operated for nearly 30 years. The project is part of an $8 million statewide expansion effort and will add manufacturing and warehouse space at the headquarters to support the company’s growing equipment rental and maintenance services.

The company is expected to create 38 direct new jobs with an average salary of $73,170, which is 126% of the average St. Tammany Parish wage, while retaining 68 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 46 indirect new jobs, for a total of 84 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

“ChillCo’s expansion in St. Tammany Parish is a powerful example of how legacy Louisiana companies are driving the future of our regional economy,” Greater New Orleans, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht said. “By growing high-wage jobs and investing in industrial innovation, ChillCo is strengthening not only the Northshore, but the entire region. GNO, Inc. is proud to support this employee-owned company as it deepens its roots in Louisiana and powers forward, notably, with zero chill.”

“ChillCo’s expansion is a strong example of how homegrown Louisiana companies are driving economic growth through reinvestment,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “For nearly three decades, ChillCo has built on its expertise while keeping its headquarters and workforce rooted in St. Tammany Parish. The project reflects LED’s focus on supporting existing businesses, creating new jobs and expanding opportunities for Louisiana’s people.”

ChillCo performs routine maintenance, emergency repairs and parts sourcing for companies that use chilled water systems in commercial and industrial settings. The Lacombe expansion will also provide dedicated space for ChillCo’s growing fleet of rental chillers, boilers and heating units, which help businesses meet emergency or temporary cooling needs. Additionally, the company is developing a $2.4 million facility in Baton Rouge to expand its remanufacturing capabilities and strengthen service operations across south Louisiana.

“ChillCo, Inc. has been headquartered in St Tammany Parish for almost our entire existence,” ChillCo CEO Frank Myers said. “The foundations and key members of our company have raised families here. As we expanded our operations to Baton Rouge and ultimately to the entire Gulf South, we felt it was important to stay within the communities we helped build. We are very excited to showcase our new building on our Lacombe property that will help us warehouse our rental fleet, but we are also very excited to unveil our new facility in Baton Rouge.”

For over 20 years, ChillCo has provided a broad range of services to customers across the Gulf South including equipment installation and remanufacturing, rentals, maintenance and repairs, as well as customer training and consulting.

“ChillCo, Inc.’s expansion is a testament to the dynamic business environment and skilled workforce we have here in St. Tammany Parish,” St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said. “We are proud to see local companies creating new opportunities for our residents that support our economy’s future. Congratulations to ChillCo on this exciting milestone – one that will positively impact the St. Tammany community.”

To secure the project in St. Tammany Parish, the state of Louisiana offered ChillCo a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $250,000 from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program.

“We are thrilled to support ChillCo, Inc. as they expand their operations in St. Tammany, bringing new investment and job opportunities to our community,” St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Russell Richardson said. “Their commitment underscores the strength of our local business ecosystem and talented workforce, reinforcing why St. Tammany Parish is the ideal place for innovative companies to thrive. We look forward to their continued success and contributions to our community and economic landscape.”

About ChillCo Inc.

ChillCo Inc. is headquartered in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. Since 1996, ChillCo, Inc. has been providing customer-focused, comprehensive cooling solutions to commercial facilities with central chilled water plants and industrial plants with process refrigeration systems. ChillCo’s services include field service and repairs, rental equipment, preventive maintenance, equipment installation, equipment remanufacturing, customer training and consulting services. ChillCo, Inc. has been employee owned since 2010 (ESOP).