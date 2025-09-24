Children’s Museum Hosts 27th Annual Fundraising Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) is thrilled to announce its 27th annual adults-only fundraising gala, Play Soirée, presented by Manning Family Children’s. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at the museum’s stunning 8.5-acre campus in the heart of City Park.

This year’s gala theme – Wild Things Moonlight Adventure – promises a magical evening inspired by the beloved children’s book, Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak. The museum will be transformed into a whimsical world, encouraging guests to embrace the theme with royal accents, faux fur and jungle prints for a night of untamed fun.

“Play Soirée is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Louisiana Children’s Museum, bringing together champions of education and child development from across the community to support LCM’s mission to be a relevant solution to the challenges and aspirations of our community,” said museum CEO, Tifferney White. “This special evening invites adults to embrace their inner child while directly investing in the Museum’s ability to expand access for more children and grow our impact across the community.”

All proceeds from the gala will directly support LCM’s mission to foster learning through play, ensuring that LCM remains accessible to all children and caregivers in our region.

The evening will begin with the patron party where there will be live music as well as unique bites and exclusive early access to the museum and silent auction. The event is also sponsored by John and Marye Nickens, Hancock Whitney, Gallo Mechanical, Agenda for Children and many more!

Event Highlights

Live Music: Dance the night away with the captivating sounds of the popular band Royal Essence.

Crown the evening with a chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry’s Metairie Showroom, located in the Lakeside Shopping Center. The raffle is sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Signature Cocktail: Enjoy a custom signature drink created for the evening, the Royal Rumpus Punch. Spirits are generously donated by Goldring Family Foundation and Sazerac.

Enjoy a custom signature drink created for the evening, the Royal Rumpus Punch. Spirits are generously donated by Goldring Family Foundation and Sazerac. Gourmet Cuisine: Savor delicious food and specialty spirits while exploring the museum’s unique exhibits. Restaurants and catering groups supporting the event this year include Dickie Brennan & Co. Catering & Events; Chapter IV and Chef Dook and Gretchen Chase; Louisiana Seafood; Coca-Cola Bottling Company United; JV Foods; Rouses Supermarkets; and other generous donors.

Event Details

What: Play Soirée: Wild Things Moonlight Adventure

Play Soirée: Wild Things Moonlight Adventure When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with an exclusive Patron Party from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with an exclusive Patron Party from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Dr., New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Dr., New Orleans, LA Tickets: Available online for purchase.

Available online for purchase. Sponsorships: To learn more, contact Sharon Truxillo at Struxillo@lcm.org

Evolving with the Times

Since taking the helm in 2023, CEO Tifferney White has been on a mission to ensure the museum grows alongside the children it serves. “When I stepped into the role of CEO at the Louisiana Children’s Museum in 2023, I inherited a legacy of deep, meaningful impact,” White said. “For almost 40 years, the museum has been a cornerstone of early childhood learning and exploration in New Orleans.”

But sustaining that legacy, she said, requires listening closely to the people the museum aims to serve.

“From my first day, I knew that for the Louisiana Children’s Museum to remain relevant for the next 40 years, we needed to better understand and meet the current needs of our community,” White said. “So, I started listening.” That approach has seen the Louisiana Children’s Museum expand its reach and tailor its programs to meet local needs, ensuring the the Museum remains successful for years to come.

About Louisiana Children’s Museum

Louisiana Children’s Museum has long been known for its work in the community through innovative outreach and nationally recognized programs that support children and advance the museum’s mission to contribute to the region’s future prosperity by engaging children’s potential and making that potential visible. Through play, shared explorations, and in dialogue with adults, LCM connects children to each other, their caregivers, their environments, and the community. Keep up with Louisiana Children’s Museum and future announcements at lcm.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.