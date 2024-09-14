Children’s Hospital New Orleans Nurses File Unfair Labor Practice Charges, Demand Union Rights and Improved Conditions

On Friday, a group of Children’s Hospital New Orleans nurses delivered legal charges to hospital administration. The Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges, which have been filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) put management on notice for their illegal activity of infringing on RN’s federally protected right to form a union. In a statement, the RNs insisted that management immediately cease their illegal anti-union campaign and work with RNs to improve conditions in the hospital so that patients can receive the care they deserve.

The statement reads, “As Children’s nurses, we’re dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for our patients.. To achieve this, we are forming a union so RNs can have a seat the table on patient care practices and lock those improvements into a strong union contract.”

Children’s Hospital of New Orleans RNs’ Platform for Change includes safe staffing by acuity, sufficient support staff, safe floating practices, improved benefits, fair raises and transparent pay scales based on years of experience (including certification pay), sufficient supplies, workplace violence protections, uninterrupted meals and breaks and accessible parking without train interference.

