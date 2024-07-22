Chicken Salad Chick Opens First Location in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement that will bring four restaurants to New Orleans. The first location is slated to open in 2025. The three additional locations are in various stages of development. This multi-unit deal will add to the brand’s 12 open locations in Louisiana.

The franchise partners are two husband-and-wife teams: Bill and Anne DiPaola, and Tiffany and Paul Spring.

Bill is the CEO of the franchise ownership holding company, NHG, and is on the Legislative Action Group for the International Franchise Association. Anne, who is a cancer survivor, has more than two decades of experience in communications, public relations, recruitment and development. Tiffany has been in healthcare administration for 21 years and Paul is a surgeon and physician.

- Sponsors -

“Once we found out about the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation and their dedication toward community involvement, we knew it was a perfect match,” Bill DiPaola said in a press release.

“Hearing Bill and Anne’s story about what they had to overcome made me appreciate businesses that are passionate about philanthropy,” said Tiffany. “I’ve been a fan of Chicken Salad Chick going all the way back to high school when I ate there every day for four years. My love of their food, along with the straight-forward menu and dedication toward community service are what sold me on getting involved with this brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick has dozens of locations across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas.

“It’s exciting to see Chicken Salad Chick enter a culinary hub like New Orleans,” said Mark Verges, VP of franchise development at Chicken Salad Chick. “New Orleans is a one-of-a-kind city that will love what Chicken Salad Chick has to offer. We’re thrilled to continue expanding our footprint and sharing our delicious menu items to new customers. The DiPaolas and Springs have such a passion for our mission and they will be incredible representatives for the Chicken Salad Chick brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick reports a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2024 FDD, the chain reported over $353 million in system wide sales, a 38% increase over 2021.