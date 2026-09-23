Chicken Salad Chick Finds Its 1st New Orleans Home

Chicken Salad Chick franchisees Bill and Anne DiPaola, pictured with one of their sons.

NEW ORLEANS — Chicken Salad Chick is preparing to open its first restaurant within New Orleans city limits, with local franchisees Bill and Anne DiPaola planning a January 2027 debut, ahead of Mardi Gras season, at 301 N. Carrollton Ave. near Mid-City Market.

The husband-and-wife team, which operates three Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the Greater New Orleans area, has signed a lease for the new location and expects to employ at least 30 people.

“We are very excited to become part of the Mid-City community,” said Bill DiPaola.

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The restaurant will mark another step in the couple’s expansion of the fast-casual brand, which has grown to more than 350 locations nationwide. The expansion follows a multi-unit franchise agreement announced in 2024 that called for four Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the New Orleans area.

The DiPaolas began operating Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in January 2025, when they took over an existing location in Slidell. They opened their first Metairie restaurant in April 2025, followed by a second Metairie location at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Nationally, Chicken Salad Chick reported $458 million in U.S. systemwide sales, according to restaurant industry publication QSR Magazine. The company opened 42 restaurants in 2025 and awarded nearly 100 new franchise agreements that year, followed by another 52 restaurant agreements in the first quarter of 2026.

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A Mid-City Location With a Personal Connection

For the DiPaolas, choosing the right location has been one of the most important parts of expanding their restaurant business. The couple selected the North Carrollton Avenue site for its central location and accessibility to customers from across New Orleans.

“We chose Mid-City because it gives us an incredible opportunity to serve people from throughout New Orleans,” said DiPaola. “The location is so central to the city and accessible from so many surrounding neighborhoods.”

The decision also carries a personal connection for the family. With kids attending both Jesuit High School and Cabrini High School, the DiPaolas found a location that sits almost directly between the two schools.

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“On a personal note, it doesn’t hurt that we have children attending both Jesuit and Cabrini — and the restaurant sits almost perfectly between the two!” DiPaola said.

Chicken Salad Chick franchisees Bill and Anne DiPaola, pictured with one of their sons.

From PJ’s Coffee to Chicken Salad Chick

Although the DiPaolas are relatively new Chicken Salad Chick franchisees, Bill brings more than three decades of experience in restaurants and franchising to the business. His career includes serving as chief operating officer of Ballard Brands, the company behind PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans and other restaurant concepts.

A former New York City resident, DiPaola moved to Uptown New Orleans with his wife in 2003. Anne, a native of New Orleans and Bay St. Louis, serves as chief marketing officer for the couple’s Chicken Salad Chick business while also working as director of communications for Cabrini High School, her alma mater.

Their restaurant venture has allowed them to combine their professional experience with a shared interest in serving the communities where they live and raise their family. But expanding the business has also required patience, particularly when it comes to real estate.

“One of the greatest challenges has been finding exactly the right locations for our restaurants,” said DiPaola. “We don’t simply want to open stores — we want to become part of the communities we serve. We believe we found a perfect one in Mid-City.”

That approach has guided the couple’s expansion from Slidell to Metairie, Lakeside Shopping Center and now Mid-City. Beyond their existing restaurants, the DiPaolas also hold franchise territory rights in other parts of the Greater New Orleans area, including Hammond, Kenner, Harahan and the West Bank, providing opportunities for additional restaurant development in the future.

But for now, their attention is on launching the new Mid-City location.

“We’ve been blessed by the support we’ve received in Slidell, Metairie and Lakeside, and we’re looking forward to bringing that same spirit to the heart of New Orleans,” DiPaola said.