Chick-fil-A Gretna Tops 1,500 Orders on Opening Day. Photo provided by Chick-fil-A Gretna.

GRETNA, La. – More than 1,500 transactions were recorded on opening day at Chick-fil-A Gretna, as the new drive-thru-focused restaurant celebrated its June 11 debut with a cow-themed Moove-In Party and support from local residents, elected officials and loyal customers from across the river.

Located at 83 Westbank Expressway, the restaurant is operated by Sarah Triplett, who also owns and operates Chick-fil-A Algiers. The Gretna location offers drive-thru, carry-out, third-party delivery, Mobile Thru and patio dining.

“Opening day went extremely well,” said Triplett, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Gretna and Chick-fil-A Algiers. “We saw more than 1,500 transactions, and that day has been our best-performing day yet. One of the biggest highlights was seeing so many guests dressed in cow spots and cow-themed attire for the Moove-In Party.”

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Sarah Triplett & Mayor Belinda Constant – Chick-fil-A Gretna Tops 1,500 Orders on Opening Day. Photo provided by Sarah Triplett & Mayor Belinda Constant – Chick-fil-A.

Triplett said Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant joined the restaurant team in the drive-thru on opening day to help serve lunch, adding to the excitement surrounding the launch.

“There has been so much anticipation leading up to the opening, so this added an additional element of excitement,” Triplett said. “Another special surprise was seeing many of our loyal Guests from Chick-fil-A Algiers come out to support us. They showed up wearing cow spots, stopped by to say hello and celebrated the new restaurant with our team. Seeing those familiar faces on such an important day meant a lot to us.”

Chick-fil-A Gretna plans to continue celebrating throughout July with participation in Cow Appreciation Day on July 14 and a Christmas in July event featuring giveaways.

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“The community’s response to the Moove-In Party was overwhelmingly positive,” said Triplett, Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Gretna. “We loved seeing families come by dressed in cow spots. We’re continuing to celebrate throughout the month of July.”

Chick-fil-A – Growth Opportunities and Community Support

The restaurant currently employs 90 team members and is continuing to hire.

“The biggest impact of opening a second restaurant has been the growth opportunities it has created,” Triplett said. “People who were once Team Members at Chick-fil-A Algiers have grown into captain and coordinator roles, and coordinators have been able to grow into director positions. The opening of Chick-fil-A Gretna has created opportunities for our team to take on greater responsibilities, expand their impact and continue growing in their careers.”

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Triplett said customers are still becoming familiar with the restaurant’s drive-thru-focused format.

“We’ve been grateful for the warm welcome from the Gretna community,” Triplett said. “One thing we’ve learned is that guests are still getting familiar with our restaurant format. As a drive-thru-focused location, we offer Mobile Thru, drive-thru, carry-out and patio dining, and we’re continuing to build awareness around those options. We love the opportunity to gather with our neighbors and look forward to even more opportunities to host events on our patio once the weather cools down.”

For Triplett, operating restaurants in both Algiers and Gretna has reinforced her commitment to creating opportunities for employees and serving the community.

“The most rewarding part has been seeing the support from the Gretna community,” Triplett said. “From the very beginning, people have been excited and proud to have a Chick-fil-A in Gretna, and seeing them show up, support us and welcome us into the community has been incredibly meaningful.”

“It’s also been rewarding to see our team from Chick-fil-A Algiers grow with Gretna,” Triplett said. “Being able to create opportunities for people in the community, especially young people entering the workforce for the first time, is something that is especially important to me. We strive to provide a positive, structured environment where people can learn, grow and build confidence. Seeing that growth in action every day has been one of the greatest rewards of being a local Owner-Operator.”